Winter nights to killer scares: 10 new horror releases worth your time

Winter has a way of sharpening horror. The nights drag on as the cold creeps in. Everything feels quieter, yet somehow seems more menacing. It is the perfect season to hide under a blanket and let something scary take over the screen. This winter’s horror slate does not disappoint. From long-awaited sequels to strange, risky originals, here are 10 new horror movies worth carving out time for before spring shows up.

10 new horror releases to watch this winter season 1. Black Phone 2 The Grabber’s story does not end quietly. Ethan Hawke’s presence still looms large over this world, even as the film delves deeper into trauma and survival. It feels made for repeat December viewing, the kind of sequel that understands why the first one worked and sharpens it.

2. Frankenstein Guillermo del Toro has waited decades to make this film, and you can feel that weight in every frame. Jacob Elordi’s creature is fragile and aching, Mia Goth slips effortlessly into gothic tragedy, and Oscar Isaac gives Victor a dangerous edge. Snow, grief, fear and obsession make it a perfect horror film this winter.

3. Predator: Badlands Director Dan Trachtenberg pivots the franchise again, this time stripping it down to a survival story and an uneasy partnership. In the film, a banished Yautja crosses brutal terrain alongside an unlikely ally, turning the hunt inward. It is violent and yet oddly reflective, making it one of the most watchable Predator entries in years.

4. Queens of the Dead This one does not whisper. Drag queens face off against the undead in a glitter-soaked, deeply personal film that honors George A. Romero while refusing to copy him. Tina Romero turns zombie chaos into a story about chosen family and visibility. The film is scary, funny, furious and impossible to ignore.

5. Keeper After Longlegs, Oz Perkins disappears into the woods and comes back with something colder. The film moves slowly, withholding answers and trusting the audience to sit with discomfort. It is folk horror that does not explain itself, and that is exactly why it lingers long after the credits.

6. The Running Man Edgar Wright injects speed and spectacle into Stephen King’s dystopian nightmare. Glen Powell leads as a man forced into a deadly game show, surrounded by a cast that includes Josh Brolin, Colman Domingo, and Katy O’Brian. It is fast, brutal and pointed enough to sting without killing the fun.

7. The Creep Tapes: Season 2 Mark Duplass’ Peachfuzz returns and somehow gets worse. New aliases, new victims, same unbearable tension. Patrick Brice’s direction keeps the footage intimate and invasive, turning casual conversation into something threatening.

8. The Carpenter’s Son Nicolas Cage plays Joseph, not Jesus, and that distinction matters. Demons circle a young boy believed to be something more, and faith becomes a battleground. FKA twigs and Noah Jupe lend weight to a story that treats biblical myth like a horror lens, rather than a punchline.

9. Shelby Oaks This film pretends to be familiar found footage before quietly breaking its own rules. What starts as an investigation spirals into something uglier, stranger, and far more personal. It is the kind of movie people leave talking about, trying not to spoil it for the next person.

