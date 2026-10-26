From Darr to Fan, 5 Bollywood stalker movies to watch next if you liked ‘Tu Hai Meri Kiran’ kind of genre

Bollywood has often explored the complicated relationship between love, rejection and obsession. Some films present a one-sided romance that gradually turns frightening, while others follow characters who refuse to accept that the person they desire has no interest in them.

The results can range from psychological thrillers to intense dramas about revenge and dangerous fixation.

5 Bollywood stalker movies to watch next if you liked ‘Tu Hai Meri Kiran’ Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's Tu Hai Meri Kiran, which arrived in cinemas on 23 October 2026, explores this territory through a story in which a mysterious connection turns into an unsettling obsession. If the film has left you looking for more stories about stalkers and their victims, these five Bollywood films are worth adding to your watchlist.

1. Darr

Yash Chopra's Darr remains one of Bollywood's most recognisable films about obsessive love. Shah Rukh Khan plays Rahul Mehra, a man fixated on Kiran, played by Juhi Chawla, who is already in love with Sunil, a naval officer played by Sunny Deol.

Rahul's fixation goes far beyond an ordinary crush. He follows Kiran, repeatedly contacts her and finds ways to remain close to her, even as she prepares to marry Sunil.

His behaviour gradually becomes a threat to the couple's lives, turning what might initially appear to be a romantic pursuit into a story of fear and violence.

The film is particularly relevant to Tu Hai Meri Kiran because both stories examine how a man can mistake his obsession for love. Rahul's famous declaration of love has become part of Hindi cinema history, but the terror experienced by Kiran is central to understanding the danger behind his actions.

2. Anjaam

In Anjaam, Shah Rukh Khan plays Vijay Agnihotri, a wealthy man who becomes obsessed with Shivani Chopra, an air hostess portrayed by Madhuri Dixit.

Vijay mistakes Shivani's professional courtesy for romantic interest. When he discovers that she is married to an airline pilot, he refuses to accept her decision and continues pursuing her. His inability to deal with rejection soon leads to violence, manipulation and the destruction of Shivani's family life.

What makes Anjaam a particularly dark entry in this genre is the way it shifts attention towards the woman forced to endure the consequences of a man's fixation. Shivani is not simply a romantic interest caught between two men. She becomes a victim of a sustained campaign of cruelty and eventually seeks revenge.

3. Fan

Fan takes the stalking theme away from a conventional romantic relationship and places it within the world of celebrity worship. Shah Rukh Khan plays both Gaurav Chandna, an obsessive admirer, and Aryan Khanna, the superstar he idolises.

Gaurav's admiration for Aryan shapes almost every part of his life. He collects memorabilia, imitates the actor and travels to Mumbai hoping to meet his idol. When the meeting goes badly and Aryan rejects him, Gaurav's devotion turns into a desire for revenge.

He begins targeting the superstar, disrupting his public image and invading his personal life. The relationship becomes a disturbing contest between a celebrity trying to protect his identity and an admirer who believes he is entitled to the star's attention.

4. Deewangee

Deewangee takes a more complex route into obsession, combining a murder investigation with psychological suspense. Ajay Devgn plays Tarang Bharadwaj, a musician accused of murdering music magnate Ashwin Mehta.

Urmila Matondkar plays Sargam, a singer who believes in Tarang's innocence and approaches lawyer Raj Goyal, played by Akshaye Khanna, to defend him. As Raj investigates the case, the relationships between the characters become increasingly complicated.

The film is not a straightforward romantic-stalker story like Darr. Instead, it examines disturbing behaviour, deception and the darker side of attachment through a murder mystery. Its relevance to this list lies in how apparently familiar relationships can conceal dangerous intentions.

5. Raanjhanaa

Raanjhanaa follows Kundan, played by Dhanush, whose feelings for Zoya, portrayed by Sonam Kapoor, begin when they are young. His attachment continues even when she does not return his feelings in the way he hopes.

Kundan's persistence is presented through the language of romantic drama, but his behaviour also raises uncomfortable questions about boundaries and consent. He struggles to accept Zoya's choices and continues to place himself in her life, even as her feelings and circumstances move in a different direction.

The film is more complicated than a conventional stalker thriller. It explores unrequited love, religious and social differences, political ambition and the consequences of refusing to let go.

Yet its portrayal of a man who remains fixated on a woman despite her decisions makes it relevant to viewers exploring this particular genre.

If Tu Hai Meri Kiran interests you because it examines the difference between love and obsession, Raanjhanaa offers another perspective, although its tone and narrative are very different from a straight psychological thriller.

More about ‘Tu Hai Meri Kiran’ Directed and written by Karan Rawal, Tu Hai Meri Kiran stars Sonakshi Sinha as Kiran Mittal Malhotra and Zaheer Iqbal as Samar Khurana. Ankit Gupta also features in the film as Riyaan, Kiran's husband.

Kiran is a writer who discovers an old mobile phone that connects her to Samar, a man living ten years in the past. What begins as an unusual connection takes a darker turn when Samar develops feelings for her and refuses to accept the boundaries she tries to establish.

His fixation escalates into threats and blackmail, leaving Kiran struggling to protect herself and her life.

The film's central conflict is not simply whether two people can form a connection across different timelines. It is also about what happens when one person treats that connection as a right to control another. Samar's growing obsession puts Kiran in a vulnerable position, making the film a contemporary addition to Bollywood's long-running interest in dangerous, one-sided love.