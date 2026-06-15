From David Tennant to Nicola Coughlan, see the new stars joining Only Murders in the Building Season 6

The cast of Hulu and Disney+'s hit series Only Murders in the Building continues to grow, with several prominent British actors joining the show's sixth season as production moves ahead in London.
According to recent reports, former Doctor Who stars David Tennant, Jodie Whittaker, and Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan have signed on for the upcoming instalment of the Emmy-winning comedy-mystery, adding further star power to a series already known for its high-profile guest appearances.
The pair are among a number of notable names joining the production as it shifts its setting from New York to the United Kingdom for the first time.
The sixth season will once again centre on amateur sleuths Charles-Haden Savage, Oliver Putnam and Mabel Mora, played by Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez respectively. Production officially began in London earlier this year following the dramatic events of the Season 5 finale.
Tennant and Whittaker are not the only major additions. Reports indicate that the new season will feature an extensive ensemble of British and Irish talent, including Jennifer Saunders, Sharon Horgan, Simone Ashley, Sean Teale, Amar Chadha-Patel, Rhea Norwood and Matthew Beard in recurring roles. Character details remain tightly guarded.
The casting expansion comes after another wave of announcements that included Martin Freeman, Geri Halliwell-Horner, Jamie Demetriou, Anjana Vasan, Jane Horrocks, Derek Jacobi and Lesley Nicol. The growing list reinforces the show's reputation for attracting celebrated performers from across television, film and comedy.
Season 6 marks a significant departure for the series, which has largely been set around New York City's fictional Arconia apartment building since its debut in 2021.
The move to London is expected to introduce a new mystery while expanding the show's world beyond its familiar setting. Reports suggest the storyline will continue to explore the aftermath of the Season 5 finale and the death of podcaster Cinda Canning, portrayed by Tina Fey.
The series has become one of streaming's most successful comedy franchises, earning critical acclaim for its blend of humour, mystery and celebrity guest appearances. Previous seasons have featured an array of notable performers, including Meryl Streep, Paul Rudd, Nathan Lane and Eugene Levy.
While Hulu has yet to announce an official release date for Season 6, filming is currently underway in London.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.