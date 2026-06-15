From David Tennant to Nicola Coughlan, see the new stars joining Only Murders in the Building Season 6

The cast of Hulu and Disney+'s hit series Only Murders in the Building continues to grow, with several prominent British actors joining the show's sixth season as production moves ahead in London.
According to recent reports, former Doctor Who stars David Tennant, Jodie Whittaker, and Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan have signed on for the upcoming instalment of the Emmy-winning comedy-mystery, adding further star power to a series already known for its high-profile guest appearances.
The pair are among a number of notable names joining the production as it shifts its setting from New York to the United Kingdom for the first time.
The sixth season will once again centre on amateur sleuths Charles-Haden Savage, Oliver Putnam and Mabel Mora, played by Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez respectively. Production officially began in London earlier this year following the dramatic events of the Season 5 finale.
Tennant and Whittaker are not the only major additions. Reports indicate that the new season will feature an extensive ensemble of British and Irish talent, including Jennifer Saunders, Sharon Horgan, Simone Ashley, Sean Teale, Amar Chadha-Patel, Rhea Norwood and Matthew Beard in recurring roles. Character details remain tightly guarded.
The casting expansion comes after another wave of announcements that included Martin Freeman, Geri Halliwell-Horner, Jamie Demetriou, Anjana Vasan, Jane Horrocks, Derek Jacobi and Lesley Nicol. The growing list reinforces the show's reputation for attracting celebrated performers from across television, film and comedy.
Season 6 marks a significant departure for the series, which has largely been set around New York City's fictional Arconia apartment building since its debut in 2021.
The move to London is expected to introduce a new mystery while expanding the show's world beyond its familiar setting. Reports suggest the storyline will continue to explore the aftermath of the Season 5 finale and the death of podcaster Cinda Canning, portrayed by Tina Fey.
The series has become one of streaming's most successful comedy franchises, earning critical acclaim for its blend of humour, mystery and celebrity guest appearances. Previous seasons have featured an array of notable performers, including Meryl Streep, Paul Rudd, Nathan Lane and Eugene Levy.
While Hulu has yet to announce an official release date for Season 6, filming is currently underway in London.