From gaming studio to luxury home: Bigg Boss 20's ScoutOP's ₹5 crore property in Gujarat - See pics

Bigg Boss 20 contestant ScoutOP, whose real name is Tanmay Singh, has a home that reflects his life as a gaming content creator, with a dedicated gaming studio, a home theatre and contemporary interiors. The property in Gujarat, reportedly valued at ₹5 crore, was showcased in an old YouTube video in which he gave viewers a tour of the house he said he had built for his family.

The house tour has attracted renewed attention amid discussions about ScoutOP's personal life on Bigg Boss 20, particularly his growing closeness with fellow contestant Lovepreet Kaur Gill, also known as Love Gill, and the reaction of his girlfriend, Kaashvi Hiranandani.

Also Read | 13 inch laptops make more sense than ever if portability matters more than scree

ScoutOP's family home features five bedrooms and a private lift In the YouTube video, ScoutOP described the residence as the result of two years of hard work and a gift for his parents. The video's caption read, “2 YEARS OF HARD WORK, EVERY CHILD'S DREAM GIFT FOR THEIR PARENTS...”

View full Image View full Image From gaming studio to luxury home: BiggBoss 20's ScoutOP's ₹ 5 crore property in Gujaratg - See pics

The multi-storey property combines neutral colours, marble flooring and contemporary furnishings. A password-protected security system at the entrance opens into a spacious hallway, while a private lift connects the different floors.

The ground floor features a living room, dining area, open-plan kitchen and two bedrooms. The dining space has a large marble table with upholstered chairs, while the kitchen features dark-toned cabinets, marble countertops and decorative lighting.

One of the bedrooms is a master suite decorated in soft beige tones and wooden accents. The upper floor has additional guest bedrooms and a bathroom with a Jacuzzi.

Walk-in wardrobe, home theatre and gaming studio The property also features a large walk-in wardrobe with glass-fronted cabinets, LED lighting and a separate dressing area.

View full Image View full Image Bigg Boss 20 contestant ScoutOP's house

An entertainment floor houses a lounge with comfortable seating, a home theatre system and a bar counter. The space is designed for relaxation and entertaining guests.

View full Image View full Image Bigg Boss 20 contestant ScoutOP's house

The private gaming studio is one of the most distinctive features of the house. Equipped with advanced gaming hardware, ultra-wide monitors, professional recording equipment and customised LED lighting, the room reflects ScoutOP's work as a gaming content creator.

Also Read | AI job fears prompt software engineer to consider farming as alternative career

The setup offers a dedicated space for gaming and video production, separating his professional activities from the rest of the family home.

View full Image View full Image Bigg Boss 20 contestant ScoutOP's house

Why ScoutOP is in the spotlight on Bigg Boss 20 ScoutOP's personal life has become a talking point among viewers following his interactions with Love Gill inside the Bigg Boss 20 house.

During a recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Kaashvi Hiranandani appeared alongside host Rohit Shetty and confronted ScoutOP over his growing closeness with Love Gill.

Kaashvi questioned his behaviour and the physical gestures between the two contestants. She also challenged his claims of having a soft corner or confused feelings for Love Gill and questioned why he appeared to compare her with his girlfriend.

ScoutOP explained that his bond with Love Gill was similar to a sibling relationship, saying she had been looking after him inside the house.

Kaashvi was not convinced by the explanation. She said the situation had left her feeling disgusted and embarrassed her family. She also criticised ScoutOP for appearing to pursue another woman while being on national television.

Rohit Shetty had also questioned ScoutOP and Love Gill about their relationship. The exchange brought further attention to the contestant's personal life, prompting viewers to revisit his earlier videos, including the tour of his family home.