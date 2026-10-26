From gaming studio to luxury home: Bigg Boss 20's ScoutOP's ₹5 crore property in Gujarat - See pics

Bigg Boss 20 contestant ScoutOP, whose real name is Tanmay Singh, has a home that reflects his life as a gaming content creator, with a dedicated gaming studio, a home theatre and contemporary interiors. The property in Gujarat, reportedly valued at ₹5 crore, was showcased in an old YouTube video in which he gave viewers a tour of the house he said he had built for his family.

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The house tour has attracted renewed attention amid discussions about ScoutOP's personal life on Bigg Boss 20, particularly his growing closeness with fellow contestant Lovepreet Kaur Gill, also known as Love Gill, and the reaction of his girlfriend, Kaashvi Hiranandani.

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ScoutOP's family home features five bedrooms and a private lift In the YouTube video, ScoutOP described the residence as the result of two years of hard work and a gift for his parents. The video's caption read, “2 YEARS OF HARD WORK, EVERY CHILD'S DREAM GIFT FOR THEIR PARENTS...”

From gaming studio to luxury home: BiggBoss 20's ScoutOP's ₹5 crore property in Gujaratg - See pics

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The multi-storey property combines neutral colours, marble flooring and contemporary furnishings. A password-protected security system at the entrance opens into a spacious hallway, while a private lift connects the different floors.

The ground floor features a living room, dining area, open-plan kitchen and two bedrooms. The dining space has a large marble table with upholstered chairs, while the kitchen features dark-toned cabinets, marble countertops and decorative lighting.

One of the bedrooms is a master suite decorated in soft beige tones and wooden accents. The upper floor has additional guest bedrooms and a bathroom with a Jacuzzi.

Walk-in wardrobe, home theatre and gaming studio The property also features a large walk-in wardrobe with glass-fronted cabinets, LED lighting and a separate dressing area.

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Bigg Boss 20 contestant ScoutOP's house

An entertainment floor houses a lounge with comfortable seating, a home theatre system and a bar counter. The space is designed for relaxation and entertaining guests.

Bigg Boss 20 contestant ScoutOP's house

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The private gaming studio is one of the most distinctive features of the house. Equipped with advanced gaming hardware, ultra-wide monitors, professional recording equipment and customised LED lighting, the room reflects ScoutOP's work as a gaming content creator.

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The setup offers a dedicated space for gaming and video production, separating his professional activities from the rest of the family home.

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Bigg Boss 20 contestant ScoutOP's house

Why ScoutOP is in the spotlight on Bigg Boss 20 ScoutOP's personal life has become a talking point among viewers following his interactions with Love Gill inside the Bigg Boss 20 house.

During a recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Kaashvi Hiranandani appeared alongside host Rohit Shetty and confronted ScoutOP over his growing closeness with Love Gill.

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Kaashvi questioned his behaviour and the physical gestures between the two contestants. She also challenged his claims of having a soft corner or confused feelings for Love Gill and questioned why he appeared to compare her with his girlfriend.

ScoutOP explained that his bond with Love Gill was similar to a sibling relationship, saying she had been looking after him inside the house.

Kaashvi was not convinced by the explanation. She said the situation had left her feeling disgusted and embarrassed her family. She also criticised ScoutOP for appearing to pursue another woman while being on national television.

Rohit Shetty had also questioned ScoutOP and Love Gill about their relationship. The exchange brought further attention to the contestant's personal life, prompting viewers to revisit his earlier videos, including the tour of his family home.

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The house tour offers a glimpse into ScoutOP's life beyond reality television, bringing together family living spaces, entertainment amenities and a dedicated setup for his gaming career.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.