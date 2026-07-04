From Gigi Hadid to Ed Sheeran: Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's star-studded wedding guest list

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are now married, and their wedding at Madison Square Garden brought together an extensive guest list featuring some of the biggest names from the worlds of music, Hollywood, fashion and professional sports.

The high-profile ceremony quickly became one of the most talked-about celebrity events of the year, with fans and paparazzi gathering outside the iconic New York venue in the hope of catching a glimpse of the celebrations.

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Ahead of the wedding, streets surrounding Madison Square Garden were reportedly closed to maintain privacy for the couple and their guests. Despite the heightened security, several celebrities were photographed arriving at the venue throughout the day.

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper depart Madison Square Garden, the venue for the wedding celebrations of singer Taylor Swift and National Football League (NFL) player Travis Kelce, in New York, U.S., July 4, 2026. REUTERS/Bing Guan

Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper Among First Guests To Arrive Among the earliest arrivals were Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, the Haim sisters and Lena Dunham, who reportedly travelled to Madison Square Garden together.

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Hadid chose a sparkling salmon pink gown from Wiederhoeft's Spring 2026 collection, while Dunham attended in a vibrant magenta satin dress.

Actor Zoë Kravitz also arrived in a long-sleeved sheer black mini dress featuring metallic embellishments, adding to the evening's glamorous fashion moments.

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Sacha Baron Cohen looks on from inside a vehicle as he departs Madison Square Garden, the venue for the wedding celebrations of singer Taylor Swift and National Football League (NFL) player Travis Kelce, in New York, U.S., July 4, 2026. REUTERS/Bing Guan

Friends From Taylor Swift's Personal Life Join The Celebrations The guest list reflected different phases of Taylor Swift's life, with several close friends joining the celebrations.

Among them was Swift's childhood best friend, Abigail Anderson Berard, who arrived wearing a strapless Sau Lee gown featuring a greige boned bodice paired with a draped brown satin skirt.

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Selena Gomez departs Madison Square Garden, the venue for the wedding celebrations of singer Taylor Swift and National Football League (NFL) player Travis Kelce, in New York, U.S., July 4, 2026. REUTERS/Bing Guan

Model Karlie Kloss was also among the guests, attending the wedding in a strapless champagne-coloured dress from Tove.

Musicians Turn Out For The Wedding Several artists from the music industry attended the ceremony, including Miranda Lambert, Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town and Maren Morris.

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Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran was also spotted arriving for the celebrations, joining fellow musicians to celebrate the couple's wedding.

Millie Bobby Brown departs Madison Square Garden, the venue for the wedding celebrations of singer Taylor Swift and National Football League (NFL) player Travis Kelce, in New York, U.S., July 4, 2026. REUTERS/Bing Guan

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Hollywood And Sports Personalities Attend The ceremony also drew several well-known names from film and television.

Among those seen at the venue were Hugh Grant, Ethan Hawke and Dakota Johnson.

Tom Hanks and Paul McCartney depart Madison Square Garden, the venue for the wedding celebrations of singer Taylor Swift and National Football League (NFL) player Travis Kelce, in New York, U.S., July 4, 2026. REUTERS/Bing Guan

The sporting world was equally well represented, with San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk attending alongside his wife Kristin. Ross Travis and sports broadcaster Erin Andrews were also among the guests.

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Celebrations Followed Rehearsal Dinner The wedding celebrations came a day after the couple hosted a rehearsal dinner ahead of the ceremony.

Also Read | Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce all set to tie to knot

According to reports, more than 1,000 guests gathered on the floor of Madison Square Garden as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrated their marriage with family, friends and colleagues from across the entertainment and sporting worlds.

With an A-list guest list spanning Hollywood, the music industry, fashion and the NFL, the wedding quickly became one of the year's biggest celebrity events, drawing widespread attention both inside and outside the venue.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.