From Holi-inspired decor to special dog graffiti, check out Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda’s haldi pics

Star couple Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna will be taking the plunge today as they are set to get married. Ahead ofthe D-day, several pictures from their pre-wedding festivities have surfaced online. Several pictures offered a sneak peek into their dreamy decor for the haldi ceremony.

For the haldi, the royal venue was decked up with a variety of flowers. Rose petals were showered across the stage where the soon-to-be married couple took their seats for the rituals.

View full Image Vijay Deverakonda shares haldi pic.

Seemingly inspired by the Holi, their haldi was all about colours. The walls were adorned with stunning floral arrangements. The names of the bride-to-be and groom-to-be were written on flower props.

View full Image Decor at the Virosh wedding.

Heartfelt gesture for pet dogs The highlight of the Haldi decor was an adorable graffiti artwork, featuring Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's pet dogs. It had them sitting in a car.

View full Image Rashmika Mandanna shares haldi decor.

The haldi ceremony also carried a Holi theme, with colourful pichkaaris placed around the venue for guests. The seating area was decorated in yellow drapes and matching chairs, in keeping with the traditional haldi colour palette. Despite sharing glimpses of the décor, the couple chose not to post their own pictures from the ceremony.

The Virosh Wedding Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have titled their wedding as The Virosh wedding. On Insatgram, they confirmed their relationship and shared, “Our Dearest loves, before we made any plans… you called us ‘VIROSH’. So today, with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour.”

Modi to Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda PM Narendra Modi wished the couple ahead of the wedding and said in a statement, "It is a pleasure to be invited by you to the wedding of Vijay and Rashmika to be held on February 26, 2026. Heartiest congratulations, and greetings to the Deverakonda and Mandanna families on this truly joyous and auspicious occasion."

"Neither Vijay, nor Rashmika is new to scripts in their films. But this divinely scripted chapter of their real lives, filled with love and affection, will surely outshine the magic they have created on the silver screen," he added

"May the days, months and years to come be filled with shared dreams and their fulfilment. With thoughtfulness and love, may they share responsibilities, embrace each other's imperfections, learn from each other's strengths and journey through life as true partners," the Prime Minister said.