Still deciding on a Christmas movie? Kate Hudson, Kevin Hart and Hugh Jackman reveal their favorite holiday watches

As Christmas movies are taking over internet, celebrities shared their favorites showcasing a mix of nostalgia and personal memories tied to these festive films. From Home Alone to Mrs Claus, stars like Kevin Hart and Kate Hudson revealed their favorites to Yahoo as these films evoke cherished memories and light up the festive spirit during the holiday season.

Stars like Ali Larter or Benedict Cumberbatch like to enjoy cozy classics and relive the snowy nostalgia.

Comedian Kevin Hart's Christmas favorite continues to be Home Alone which he now watches as a parent, reliving Kevin McCallister’s audacity, backtalk, the freedom and the unchecked behavior. Suggesting that the energy and the fun moments the movie depicts makes it his top choice, he said, "And when you watch it today, you find yourself saying, 'There’s no way I would let my child talk to me like that.' There’s absolutely no way. You get so frustrated at the freedom this little boy had."

Meanwhile Kate Hudson favorite movie for this time of the year is Mrs Claus which she enjoys watching with her 7-year-old daughter. “Well, my dad and mom [Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn] play Mr. and Mrs. Claus [in Netflix’s The Christmas Chronicles films]. So my kids all watch that. I mean, it’s on all the time. My daughter is just watching it over and over,” Kate Hudson told the publication.

Hollywood star Amanda Seyfried makes her kids to watch animated Christmas comedy film The Grinch on loop.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas top's actress Chase Infiniti's list.

Declaring that her top pick is Home Alone, Idris Elba said, “This Christmas — the movie I was in — is oftentimes a good one too.”

For Erika Jayne, A Christmas Story is a must watch during this festive season.

Discussing the personal connection with his favorite Christmas movie, he said, “I was first given the movie Singin’ in the Rain on Christmas Day, so that's one for me. I was given the VHS as a Christmas present.”

Revealing that ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ is his favorite Christmas movie, Kelsey Grammer said, “It’s black and white, there’s some controversy in the home. The boys kind of like the sillier movies."

He added, " I still love White Christmas. There’s not a lot of room for Bing Crosby in the house these days, but for me, it’s set in stone — I have to watch it every year. I love Christmas. I love the original Scrooge with Alastair Sim. I think that’s a terrific performance. I did the musical Scrooge on film, and that’s one of my favorites. I get calls from people all the time that say, “We sit down every year and watch it,” but most of them are English people."