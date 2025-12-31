From Hrithik Roshan and Kareena to Kiara – B'town reflects on 2025, welcomes New Year with love, gratitude, hope

As the clocks tick away to the New Year, Bollywood celebrities are pressing pause, looking inward, and sharing heartfelt reflections. From Kareena Kapoor Khan’s message of gratitude, Hrithik Roshan's ‘merry’ note to Kiara Advani’s note filled with hope and fresh beginnings, celebrities are welcoming the New Year with heartwarming posts on social media, looking back at the days gone by.

‘2025 has been a difficult year…’ writes Kareena On New Year’s Eve, Kareena shared a long note on Instagram – along with a photo of hers and husband Saif Ali Khan reflecting on the trials her family faced through 2025.

“As we sit down and reflect on the fact that we made it to the last day of the year…we walked this far.2025 has been a difficult year for us,our children and our families…but we went through it head held high,laughing and holding on.We cried a lot,we prayed and now we are here…2025 taught us that human nature is fearless ,love will conquer all and that children are braver than we think…" the 'Jab We Met' actress posted.

Earlier this year, in January, Saif was stabbed by an intruder who allegedly broke into the Khans' home with the intent to steal. Just months later, the family was hit by another tragedy with the death of Sunjay Kapur, Karisma Kapoor’s former husband, in June—an irreparable loss for his children, Kiaan and Samaira.

Kiara Advani's message of hope In her post ahead of New Year, Kiara Advani said that for her, 2025 was a year of firsts, of learnings, more.

In July 2025, actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani welcomed their first child—a baby girl—at a Mumbai hospital.

“2025 - The year my heart expanded in ways I couldn’t imagine , a year of firsts, of learning , of becoming, of evolution and sweetest blessings ❤️🙏🏻 Hello 2026, my heart is ready for you😍 Stepping into this new year with gratitude , excitement and the cutest tiny hands that hold my whole world ❤️🙏🏻🧿🤗😍,” the actress posted on X – along with a series of photos featuring a tiger cub, her necklace, husband Siddharth Malhotra among others.

‘2025 seems to be ending…’ Hrithik Roshan posts on Insta Actor Hrithik Roshan posted a series of photos featuring shadows, extending love and new year greetings for his fans.

“Caught some happy shadows dancing next to us. 2025 seems to be ending on a very merry note . Sending big love to all my fans out there.I especially dedicate the new year to you guys. Happy almost 2026 everyone,” the actor posted hours before the clock struck 12 am.

Virat Kohli's tribute for Anushka Sharma Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli delighted fans with a touching Instagram post as the world geared up for the arrival of 2026. The post, shared just hours before midnight, featured a picture with his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, capturing their festive spirit and unbreakable bond.