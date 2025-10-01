From Jaya Bachchan, Karan Johar to Priyanka Chopra — Celebs grace Mukerji-Kajol family’s Durga Puja pandal | In pics

Durga Puja 2025: Wednesday marks the ninth day of Navratri celebrations and the fourth day of Durga Puja festivities. As the puja rituals continued at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal of the Mukerji family, several Bollywood celebrities – including Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Priyanka Chopra, among others graced the puja on different days.

On Saturday, Panchami, cousins Kajol and Rani Mukerji came together to kick-start the Durga Puja festivities as a part of their family's annual tradition.

Jaya Bachchan stuns in red

TOPSHOT - Bollywood actresses Jaya Bachchan (R) and Kajol take part in celebrations on the occasion of the Hindu festival of Durga Puja in Mumbai on September 30, 2025. (Photo by Sujit JAISWAL / AFP)

On Monday, Saptami, Bollywood veteran Jaya Bachchan had a Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham reunion with actress Kajol at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal. The Internet was overjoyed by this annual reunion of Jaya and Kajol at the Durga Puja festivities.

The actor-turned politician also visited the pandal on Ashtami, Wednesday.

Priyanka Chopra dazzles in blue Priyanka Chopra visited the North Bombay Durga Puja on Durga Ashtami, Tuesday, September 30. She was spotted in an ultramarine blue colour outfit, and also offered puja to the Goddess.

Priyanka Chopra at the North Bombay Durga Puja

Alia Bhatt shares selfie moment with Rani Mukerji Jigra actress Alia Bhatt visited the Durga Puja pandal on Wednesday, Navami – sporting an olive green saree – draped in the style of a lehenga – which she paired with a white full-sleeve blouse.

Bollywood actresses Alia Bhatt (L) and Rani Mukherji take part in celebrations on the occasion of the Hindu festival of Durga Puja in Mumbai on October 1, 2025. (Photo by Sujit JAISWAL / AFP)

Moments before Alia could enter the Durga Puja pandal, a fan suddenly grabbed her arm, refusing to let go in a desperate attempt for a photo. She reacted calmly, which many netizens have praised.

Bipasha Basu visits with daughter, husband Bipasha Basu and her husband Karan Singh Grover also visited the North Bombay Sarbojonin Durgotsav. Carrying her little one in her arms, Bipasha sported a red coloured saree – while her daughter was decked up in a bright shade of orange.

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu, her husband and actor Karan Singh Grover with their daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover take part in celebrations on the occasion of the Hindu festival of Durga Puja in Mumbai on September 30, 2025. (Photo by Sujit JAISWAL / AFP)

Kajol, husband Ajay Devgn twin in shades of green Kajol and her husband, actor Ajay Devgn were spotted in shades of green. While the Drishyam actor sported a bottle green kurta, Kajol was seen wearing a sea-green coloured saree. Their daughter, Nysa Devgan was dolled up in a pink-hued saree as she joined her mom and dad for a photo.

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (C) with wife and actress Kajol and his daughter Nysa Devgan takes part in celebrations on the occasion of the Hindu festival of Durga Puja in Mumbai on October 1, 2025. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP)

Karan Johar visits Durga Puja pandal Bollywood director Karan Johar, also visited the Mukerji family's Durgotsav. He and Rani Mukerji were spotted sharing a heartfelt moment.