From Justin Bieber to Britney Spears, Natasha Lyonne and more: Celebs who admitted to their struggle with addiction

American Pie star Natasha Lyonne opened up about relapse in her sobriety journey. The 46-year-old actor took to X, formerly Twitter and shared a health update with her fans. She wrote on 23 January, "Took my relapse public more to come.”

Natasha Lyonne reveals relapse in sobriety journey Sharing further details of her recovery, Lyonne shared words of wisdom to help others who might be struggling with addiction.

“Recovery is a lifelong process. Anyone out there struggling, remember you’re not alone. Grateful for love & smart feet. Gonna do it for baby Bambo. Stay honest, folks. Sick as our secrets. If no one told ya today, I love you. No matter how far down the scales we have gone, we will see how our experience may help another. Keep going, kiddos. Don’t quit before the miracle. Wallpaper your mind with love. Rest is all noise & baloney,” she wrote.

Celebrities who struggled with addiction Besides Natasha Lyonne, several other celebrities also battled addiction. From Justin Bieber to Mike Posner, Demi Lovato, Eminem and more, these stars have been vocal about their addiction, inspiring others towards sobriety. Check it out:

Britney Spears Britney Spears checked into rehab centres multiple times, including her conservatorship, which lasted from 2008–2021. In her memoir, she wrote that she had used over-the-counter energy supplements. Reportedly, she admitted to “dabbling” with drugs, and being a “smoker” as well.

Talking about spending four months in rehab in 2018 and its impact, she shared on Instagram, "For a person like me who understands the sacredness is god speed… it did more than hurt my body. “Trust me there’s ALOT I didn’t share in my book and still things at this very moment I’ve kept hidden because its incredibly painful and sad,” she added.

Demi Lovato After celebrating six years of sobriety in 2018, Demi Lovato released her hit single Sober, revealing her relapse.

A month later, she was hospitalised for a near-fatal overdose.

"I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction," she wrote on Instagram later.

“What I've learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet...I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting,” added the singer, who also suffered from bipolar disorder and an eating disorder.

Jada Pinkett Smith Actor Jada Pinkett Smith has been vocal about her history with drugs, which includes dealing drugs as a teen in Baltimore, battling addiction to alcohol, ecstasy, and marijuana in her early days in Hollywood.

She wrote on Facebook in 2018: “I had many addictions, of several kinds, to deal with my life issues, but today, at 42, I have my wisdom, my heart and my conscience as the only tools to overcome life’s inevitable obstacles.”

She told E! News in 2018: “I remember reaching a rock bottom that time I was in the house by myself and I had those two bottles of wine and was going for the third bottle. And I was like, ‘Now hold up. You're in the this house by yourself going onto your third bottle of wine? You might have a problem.'”

Justin Bieber Justin Bieber shared his past struggles with addiction, especially during his late teens and early twenties. Before starting his sobriety journey, he revealed that his drug use became so serious that his security would check on him at night to ensure he was still alive.

In his 2020 documentary, Justin Bieber: Sessions, the Baby singer revealed that he began using heavy drugs regularly, such as MDMA and hallucinogenic mushrooms, by 19.

"I decided to stop because I felt like I was dying," he said. “My security and stuff would come into my room at night to check my pulse. People don't know how serious it got. It was legit crazy scary. I was waking up in the morning and the first thing I was doing was popping pills and smoking a blunt and starting my day. It just got scary,” he added.

Eminem Rapper Eminem talked about prescription pill abuse in the past in his 2025 documentary Stans. Recalling an overdose and missing out on his daughter's birthday party made him change.

“I cried because it was like, ‘Oh my god, I missed that,’” he said.

“I kept saying to myself, ‘Do you want to f--king miss this again? Do you want to miss everything? If you can’t do it for yourself, you f--king p***y, at least do it for them.’”

Tom Holland The Spider star Tom Holland battled drinking addiction till 2022. He said he felt being "enslaved" to alcohol. "I was definitely addicted to alcohol, not shying away from that at all," Holland admitted on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast.

“I think that anyone that has a beer everyday has probably got a little bit of a problem.” After changing his lifestyle, Holland said he "could sleep better" and "handle problems better."

“I had so much such better mental clarity. I felt healthier. I felt fitter.”

Anne Hathaway Anne Hathaway updated in April 2024 that she had been sober for more than five years. She told the New York Times, "That feels like a milestone to me."

