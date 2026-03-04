From Katrina Kaif to Varun Dhawan: B-town celebs celebrate Holi 2026 with loved ones

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4 (ANI): Holi's here, and the B-town celebs are making sure we get a front-row seat to all the fun! If your Instagram looks like a colour explosion today, you're definitely not alone. Bollywood celebrities are out in full force to enjoy the festival with family, friends, and of course, a lot of colours.

From adorable family moments to star-studded gatherings, the stars make sure to mark the special day with joy and, of course, plenty of colours. From Katrina Kaif to Varun Dhawan, Bollywood celebs flooded social media with pictures and heartfelt wishes, giving fans a peek into the festive fun with their loved ones.

Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram account to share an adorable picture from her Holi celebration with her husband, Vicky Kaushal, his brother Sunny Kaushal, and her sister Isabelle Kaif. The family was seen covered in colours and smiling brightly. Along with the photo, she wrote, "The Happiest Happy Holi."

Take a look

Kriti Sanon celebrated the festival with her parents, her sister Nupur Sanon, and her brother-in-law Stebin Ben. She posted group pictures from the day. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Happy Holi from our fam to yours." The actress looked cheerful as she posed with her family.

Varun Dhawan, too, made sure to share selfies with his wife Natasha Dalal after their Holi celebration. The couple looked relaxed and happy. In his caption, Varun wrote, "Happy Holi to everyone around our planet. Praying for peace and brotherhood."