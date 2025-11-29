From Katrina–Vicky to Kiara-Sidharth: All the celebrities who became parents in 2025 — and those expecting next

2025 has turned into a landmark year for both Bollywood and Hollywood, with many high-profile couples embracing parenthood. From veteran stars to newly-wed pairs, several heartfelt arrival announcements and baby-name reveals have captured the public’s heart.

Below are some of the most notable additions to the Class of 2025 — with what we know about each.

Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on November 7, 2025. The couple announced the joyful news via a joint post:

“Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. November 7, 2025. — Katrina & Vicky (sic).”

The announcement sparked an outpouring of warmth and congratulations across the film fraternity. Within hours, many industry friends and well-wishers reacted, calling it a beautiful milestone.

For Katrina and Vicky, both established names in Indian cinema, the new arrival brings a fresh chapter — one filled with parenthood, privacy and much anticipation for their future as a family.

Athiya Shetty & KL Rahul Early in 2025, Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul became parents to a baby girl. The couple shared the news via Instagram on March 24, 2025 with a simple post: “Blessed with a baby girl.”

Their announcement had followed a pregnancy reveal in November 2024, when they posted: “Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025”.

The newborn, reportedly named “Evaarah”, is described by the couple as their “gift from God”.

For Athiya — daughter of veteran actor Suniel Shetty — and KL Rahul, a high-flying cricketer, this marks the beginning of a new personal journey, drawing warm wishes from fans, peers and family alike.

Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha The actress Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha welcomed a baby boy on October 19, 2025, making headlines across entertainment and news media.

A caption on their joint announcement read: “And we literally can't remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First, we had each other; now, we have everything.”

Subsequently, the couple revealed their baby’s name — “Neer” — describing it as symbolic of purity, life and hope.

The arrival adds another layer to their public journey, marking a transition from celebrity couple to young family. The news was met with joy from supporters and warmed many hearts across social media.

Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra Bollywood’s much-loved duo, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, welcomed their first child — a daughter — on July 15, 2025.

In November 2025, they revealed their baby girl’s name as Saraayah Malhotra, sharing a touching photo of her tiny feet. Their caption read: “From our prayers, to our arms — our divine blessing, Saraayah.”

The framing of the name as a long-cherished blessing, and the warmth of their announcement, sparked widespread affection. Fans and peers praised the couple’s humility and sincerity.

For this young couple — who married in 2023 — the arrival of Saraayah is regarded as an emotional high-point for family, fans and their future together.

Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa On November 15, 2025, coinciding with their fourth wedding anniversary, Rajkummar Rao and his wife Patralekhaa announced the birth of their first child — a baby girl — calling her “the greatest blessing”. The post read: “We are over the moon. God has blessed us with a baby girl.”

The news sparked a wave of heartfelt congratulations from film-industry friends and fans alike. Colleagues such as actors and filmmakers took to social media to greet the couple on their joyous milestone.

For the award-winning actor and his partner, known for their grounded lifestyle and authenticity, this news reaffirmed their reputation as a quietly joyful, down-to-earth couple. Parenthood now adds a new dimension to their shared journey.

Arbaaz Khan & Sshura Khan Film-producer and actor Arbaaz Khan — previously known for his marriage to a different public figure — became a father again on October 5, 2025, when his wife Sshura Khan gave birth to a baby girl.

The couple revealed their daughter’s name as Sipaara Khan in a follow-up post. The announcement brought out wishes from family members, friends and fans alike.

This marks a second chapter of fatherhood for Arbaaz, but a first for Sshura. For many fans, the news exemplifies the possibility of new beginnings and family happiness regardless of past personal histories.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram announce pregnancy While 2025 has been a year of births, some couples have only recently announced pregnancies — a sign that next year’s Class of 2026 might become even larger. Notable among them are Randeep Hooda & Lin Laishram and Bharti Singh & Harsh Limbachiyaa - both couples have confirmed that they are expecting.

