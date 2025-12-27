From King to Dhurandhar 2: A look at most anticipated 11 Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films

Indian cinema is gearing up for one of its most ambitious and varied line-ups in years. From mythological epics to action blockbusters and sequels to cherished franchises, 2026 promises a cinematic year that could shape box office records and audience expectations alike. With generation-defining stories and major star power attached to many projects, the year’s releases are already generating buzz across audiences and critics alike.

Note that the following list is in no specific chronological order.

King ‘King’ stands as one of the most talked-about entries in the 2026 calendar. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the high-budget Hindi action thriller reunites Shah Rukh Khan with an ensemble cast that includes Suhana Khan in her theatrical debut, Deepika Padukone and Abhishek Bachchan, alongside stalwarts like Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and Rani Mukerji.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, the film marks a rare large-scale action outing for Shah Rukh following a string of dramatic and character-driven roles.

Principal photography has taken place in Mumbai and Warsaw, with Anirudh Ravichander composing the music, signalling a blend of global scale and distinctly Indian storytelling.

‘King’ is expected to deploy elaborate action set-pieces and emotional stakes that leverage its star power and cinematic ambition. As one of the costliest Indian films in recent memory, it carries considerable commercial expectations and anticipatory fervour from audiences both domestically and internationally.

Dhurandhar 2 The sequel to the 2025 hit ‘Dhurandhar’, ‘Dhurandhar 2’ arrives after its predecessor’s strong box office and critical reception.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy action thriller once again stars Ranveer Singh and an accomplished ensemble, continuing the narrative of intrigue and geopolitical stakes first introduced in the original.

Scheduled for an Eid 2026 release, ‘Dhurandhar 2’ has become one of the most anticipated sequels of the year, expanding into five South Indian languages to satisfy pan-Indian demand.

The makers have kept key plot details under strict wraps, enforcing a script lockdown to thwart leaks and preserve narrative suspense. With its festival release and widened linguistic reach, ‘Dhurandhar 2’ is poised to dominate theatrical screens and build on a franchise that has already demonstrated mainstream appeal and box office muscle.

Ramayana Part 1 The mythological epic ‘Ramayana Part 1’ is shaping up to be one of 2026’s most ambitious undertakings. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the adaptation promises to deliver Valmiki’s narrative on a grand cinematic canvas, balancing cultural reverence with state-of-the-art visual effects.

Casting includes Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana, backed by Sunny Deol as Hanuman among others. The music for the film will be composed by legends AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer.

Such casting, combined with the legendary source material, has created immense anticipation. Expectations surrounding its production values, narrative fidelity and scale place ‘Ramayana Part 1’ in a class of its own.

Despite the challenge of adapting such an entrenched cultural epic for modern audiences, the film is poised to be a cultural event, potentially redefining the mythological genre in Indian cinema.

Battle of Galwan A different kind of anticipated film for 2026 is ‘Battle of Galwan’, a war drama inspired by the real-life 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese forces.

Headlined by Salman Khan in the role of an Indian Army officer, the film places emphasis on sacrifice, resilience and tactical valour in high-altitude combat. Teaser footage has already garnered attention for its emotional monologue sequence and stark depiction of warfare, positioning the film as one of the year’s most earnest and patriotic releases.

Produced by Salman Khan Films, ‘Battle of Galwan’ highlights how Indian cinema continues to explore modern historical narratives with dramatic scale and personal storytelling, and it aims to resonate with audiences on both emotional and nationalistic levels.

Border 2 Continuing the legacy of the landmark 1997 war film ‘Border’, the sequel ‘Border 2’ seeks to honour India’s military heritage while broadening the scope of narrative and character depth for a contemporary audience.

Directed by Anurag Singh, the film stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh ,and Ahan Shetty, among others, as a new generation of uniformed heroes carrying forward the spirit of freedom and sacrifice.

Set for release around the Republic Day weekend, the project has generated excitement for its robust ensemble performances, patriotic themes and cinematic portrayal of wartime drama. It aims to build upon the emotional resonance of the original, crafting a story with both historical reverence and modern sensibilities.

Drishyam 3 ‘Drishyam 3’ marks the final chapter in one of Indian cinema’s most successful thriller franchises. Starring Ajay Devgn alongside returning cast members from previous installments, the film promises a gripping continuation of the family-protection narrative that defined the series.

Official release dates have been confirmed for October 2, 2026, with the tagline signalling an ultimate resolution to the saga that captivated audiences in its earlier chapters.

Known for its tight plotting, forensic suspense and emotional stakes, ‘Drishyam 3’ is expected to deliver both closure and fresh narrative complexity. The return of the original cast adds to its appeal, making it one of the crime thriller highlights of the year.

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups ‘Toxic’ emerges as one of 2026’s more intriguing entries, blending period gangster aesthetics with mature drama.

Starring Yash in a central role, the film explores the underbelly of organised crime with a stylised, genre-bending approach, bringing together a diverse cast including Nayanthara, Kiara Advani and Tara Sutaria.

Positioned as a bilingual project, ‘Toxic’ has already sparked discussions about its narrative daring and cross-language appeal. With its Eid 2026 release set against other blockbuster contenders, the film is poised to compete as a standout action drama that offers both visceral energy and narrative boldness.

The Paradise Telugu action-adventure drama ‘The Paradise’ stars Nani and Sonali Kulkarni in a narrative that centres on societal struggle and leadership.

Written and directed by Srikanth Odela, the film is set in 1980s Secunderabad and follows a marginalised community fighting for their place and dignity. Marked by an intense thematic core and backed by a talented ensemble, ‘The Paradise’ has been lauded for its bold narrative scope and strong character foundations.

With music composed by Anirudh Ravichander and wide linguistic release plans, the project reflects the increasing prominence of Telugu cinema on the pan-Indian stage.

Jana Nayagan The political action thriller ‘Jana Nayagan’ stars Vijay and features Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Prakash Raj among its ensemble. Set to release on 9 January 2026, the film is expected to blend hard-edged political intrigue with high-octane thrills.

Positioned as one of Vijay’s final roles before his foray into politics, ‘Jana Nayagan’ carries considerable interest for audiences across South India and beyond, promising to deliver a dramatic narrative anchored by charismatic performances.

Jailer 2 The sequel to the massive 2023 hit ‘Jailer’, this follow-up continues the action-comedy formula that captivated audiences, bringing back the indomitable presence of Rajinikanth alongside co-stars such as Mithun Chakraborty, SJ Suryah and Mohanlal.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, ‘Jailer 2’ is poised for a June 2026 release and has already stirred excitement due to rumours of additional high-profile cameos from figures such as Shah Rukh Khan.

Combining genre-blending entertainment with an engaging ensemble, the sequel is anticipated as one of the biggest South Indian theatrical events of the year.

The Raja Saab ‘The Raja Saab’ is a Telugu-language action drama featuring Prabhas, Nidhhi Agerwal and Sanjay Dutt, set for January release. Positioned among the top pan-India films of 2026, this project has generated buzz for its star-studded cast and cross-regional appeal.

With Prabhas at the forefront, known for his ability to drive box office momentum, ‘The Raja Saab’ aims to combine commercial spectacle with narrative punch, appealing to audiences across India’s linguistic and cultural markets.

