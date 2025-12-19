From Marty Supreme to Wuthering Heights, 7 big Hollywood movies set for release this winter

From Five Nights at Freddy's 2 to Avatar: Fire and Ash, the month of December has been a rollercoaster one for film buffs. However, the list is not over yet, as several exciting movies are still scheduled to be released in the winter. Hollywood has an action-packed line-up to unveil over the next few months. From Marty Supreme to Project Hail Mary, several highly anticipated projects are set to release this winter season.

Hamnet Directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Chloe Zhao, Hamnet will be released on 26 December. The film stars Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal, Zac Wishart and Joe Alwyn, among others. Based on Maggie O'Farrell’s book of the same name, Hamnet is a story of love and loss that goes into the experiences that inspired Shakespeare’s Hamlet.

Marty Supreme Directed by Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme is set to be released on 25 December. The sports drama stars Timothee Chalamet as Marty Reisman. The cast of the film includes Odessa A’zion and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Anaconda Anaconda stars Steve Zahn, Paul Rudd, Jack Black, Daniela Melchior, Thandiwe Newton, and Selton Mello. Directed by Tom Gormican, this update of the 1997 film is scheduled for release on 25 December.

Project Hail Mary Project Hail Mary, a science fiction epic, stars Ryan Gosling and Sandra Hüller. Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the film depicts the story of an astronaut attempting to save Earth while alone in deep space. The film is based on the novel by Andy Weir. Apart from Gosling and Hüller, the cast of the film includes Ken Leung and Milana Vayntrub

Wuthering Heights Saltburn's fame Emerald Fennell will be back with Wuthering Heights, starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi. The movie is based on Emily Brontë's classic of the same name. The cast includes Hong Chau, Alison Oliver, Shazad Latif, Martin Clunes and Ewan Mitchell.

The Bride Maggie Gyllenhaal steps into the director’s shoes with The Bride, featuring Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley. The film features Buckley as the Bride, while Bale plays the role of Frankenstein’s monster.

Song Sung Blue Directed by Craig Brewer, Song Sung Blue stars Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson as Mike and Claire Sardina, respectively. The movie follows two down-on-their-luck performers who form a Neil Diamond tribute band.

