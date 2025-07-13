From mid-air callisthenics to clap pull-ups, inside Ranbir Kapoor's intense prep for Ramayana; even Alia is impressed

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor’s highly anticipated film Ramayana has been the talk of the town ever since the makers dropped the actor's first look in the first announcement video. In the Nitesh Tiwari film, Ranbir Kapoor takes on the role of Lord Ram, and he’s going all out in his fitness journey to prepare for his part. His fitness coach, Nam-Wook Kang, recently shared insights into the intense training.

Inside Ranbir Kapoor's prep for Ramayana Kang took to Instagram and dropped multiple clips of Ranbir sweating it out indoors and outdoors ahead of Ramayana.

Going by the videos, Ranbir Kapoor’s fitness routine is a powerhouse mix of advanced strength training, calisthenics, and functional movement. In one clip, he is seen performing explosive clap pull-ups and muscle-ups on Roman rings.

In another, the actor is also seen lifting kettlebells and smashing battle rope drills, all of which aim to improve grip strength, full-body conditioning, and cardiovascular endurance. He looks intensely committed, dressed in navy blue shorts and a grey tank.

In outdoors, Ranbir takes up running to build cardiovascular stamina and mental clarity, his trainer revealed.

As part of his physical transformation for Ramayana, he’s also been hiking across rough terrains with his trainer. Cycling is seemingly another go-to in his routine, targeting lower-body toning and heart health. He also turns to swimming, a full-body, low-impact workout, strengthening his lungs and overall stamina.

Internet reacts to Ranbir Kapoor's training Ranbir's training has left fans impressed on the internet. Even Alia Bhatt dropped multiple fire emojis in the comment section of a video where Ranbir aces multiple variations of pull-ups.

“How effortless he is oml,” commented a fan. Another one added, “Daddy Kapoor.”

Ramayana Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is a two-part mythological saga.

It also stars Sai Pallavi as Mata Sita. While Sunny Deol will star as Lord Hanuman, KGF fame Yash will be seen as Ravana.

The ensemble cast also includes Ravi Dubey, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Kunal Kapoor, Sheeba Chaddha, Indira Krishnan and Shobhana.

Reportedly, Amitabh Bachchan is said to be a part of the film.

