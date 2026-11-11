From Muthu to Jailer: 7 Rajinikanth blockbusters that trace his five-decade long cinema journey as biggest screen icon

Few Indian actors have commanded the screen for as long as Rajinikanth. With a career spanning five decades, the superstar marked his 50th year in cinema in 2025 and remains among the highest-paid actors in India and, at times, across Asia.

From formidable gangsters and fearless police officers to characters that have become part of popular culture, Rajinikanth has built a filmography defined by his screen presence, versatility and appeal across generations.

As the actor prepares to return as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in Jailer 2, which begins streaming on Prime Video on November 12, here are seven films from his career that are available on the platform.

Jailer (2023) Rajinikanth plays Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, a retired jailer whose life takes a dangerous turn when he sets out to track down his son's killers. The investigation leads him back into a world of crime that he thought he had left behind. Combining action, intrigue and the actor's trademark screen presence, Jailer showcases him in a compelling role.

Vettaiyan (2024) In Vettaiyan, Rajinikanth plays a maverick police officer who takes on a wave of criminal activity, often choosing force over established procedures. Featuring Amitabh Bachchan alongside Rajinikanth, the action drama examines questions of justice, law enforcement and the consequences of taking the law into one's own hands.

Coolie (2025) A mysterious man takes on a powerful and corrupt syndicate exploiting workers in a port town. Led by Rajinikanth, Coolie follows his fight against those controlling the system, bringing together themes of resistance, power and standing up to injustice.

Kabali (2016) After spending years in prison, a reformed gangster is released and attempts to rebuild his life. But with old enemies still around, protecting his family becomes his biggest challenge. Rajinikanth brings intensity and emotional depth to this story of redemption, family ties and unresolved conflicts.

Sivaji (2007) Rajinikanth stars as a software engineer who returns to India with the ambition of contributing to the country's development and improving the lives of the underprivileged. His plans run into opposition from corrupt politicians and officials determined to stop him. Sivaji combines larger-than-life entertainment with themes of ambition, social change and the fight against corruption.

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Muthu (1995) In this much-loved classic, Rajinikanth plays a loyal servant working for a wealthy zamindar. A series of family rivalries and a plot to claim a fortune draw him into a complicated situation, while revelations about Muthu's identity change the course of the story. The film highlights the actor's charm, comic timing and dramatic range.

Darbar (2020) Rajinikanth plays a fearless police officer pursuing a dreaded gangster. However, the investigation is driven by a deeply personal and secret agenda. The action-packed cop drama brings the actor's trademark swagger to a story centred on crime and revenge.

From the charm of Muthu to the action-driven world of Jailer, these seven films offer a look at the different roles and screen personas that have shaped Rajinikanth's enduring appeal.