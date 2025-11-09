From Nice To Not Meet You to Dark X: Best new K-Dramas to stream on OTT this week November

The upcoming week is a treat for the fans of Korean dramas. From Kim Yoo-jung's Dark X to Moon River, the shows will bring romance, thrill, and mystery to the table, keeping the audience hooked to the screens. Here’s a complete list of K-dramas dropping on OTT platforms in the rest of November.

Moon River (Viki) Bringing back the era of fantasy romance, Moon River revolves around a couple whose bodies get swapped following the consumption of a magical soup. After the mishap, a crown prince, who has forgotten to smile, and the traveler, who has lost her memories, try and navigate their destinations together. The show is available to stream on Viki.

Last Summer (Viki) When an architect returns to his home country from the U.S., he rekindles his romance with his childhood sweetheart. Things are well until he finds out about the dark secrets related to his twin brother. The show stars Lee Jae-wook, Choi Sung-eun, and Kim Gun-woo and is directed by Min Yeon-hong. While the show kicked off on November 1, episode 3 was dropped on November 8.

Nice to Not Meet You (Prime Video) Featuring Lee Jung-jae, Lim Ji-yeon, and Kim Ji-hoon, Nice to Not Meet You is a romcom that tells the tale of a frustrated actor and a serious journalist. When the duo’s career paths clash, it presents laughs and light moments to the audience, keeping them hooked to the screens. The show premiered on November 3, with the new episode releasing on November 10.

No Next Life (Netflix) Three friends, frustrated from balancing work, life, and kids, decide to go in search of a better living. Starring Kim Hee-sun, Han Hye-jin, and Jin Seo-yeon in the leads, the show is a dramedy offering the audience a lighthearted watch. No Next Life premieres on Netflix on November 10.

Dear X (Viki) Dear X, directed by Lee Eung-bok and Park So-hyun, is a story of a top actress who hides her manipulative and evil side behind the curtains of the glam world. As her fans begin to learn the truth, only her childhood friend sticks by her. The show stars Kim Yoo-jung, Kim Young-dae, and Kim Do-hoon, and the fifth episode of the series releases on November 13.

Dynamite Kiss (Netflix) A highly anticipated rom-com, Dynamite Kiss is about a single mother who pretends to be married to get a job. However, things get complicated when she accidentally kisses the handsome leader of her team. The show stars Jang Ki-yong, Ahn Eun-jin, and Kim Mu-jun and will release on the digital platform on November 12.

LOVE.exe (Viu) Starring WEi’s Yohan and Hwang Bo Reum Byeol, LOVE.exe is a romantic comedy that follows the story of a model-influencer with millions of views on social media and a brilliant computer engineer. When the two people from completely different worlds clash, it turns chaotic and dreamy. The show premieres on OTT on November 13.

