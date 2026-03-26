From ocean-view to infinity pool, check Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's ‘buddymoon’ Thailand villa, take tour

Whether pre-wedding or post-wedding, a trip to Thailand with friends can always be memorable. Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda proved it right with their buddymoon (vacation with friends) in Bangkok. The couple who tied the knot last year in Udaipur partnered with Airbnb as both stayed in a luxurious villa in Thailand's Koh Samui with their friends.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's buddymoon villa in Koh Samui Nestled in the scenic hills of Chaweng Noi, the villa is named Koh Koon. Touted to be the kind of escape that blends understated luxury with nature at its best, this 7+2 bedroom villa in Koh Samui is said to be designed for those who enjoy space, serenity, and waking up to the ocean views. With whitewashed walls, neutral-toned furnishings, and minimal décor, the interiors exude elegance with a calming vibe. One of the highlights of this villa is its large glass panels that seamlessly bring the outdoors in. From its lush lawns to an expansive dining area that can accommodate large groups, every corner looks stunning in pictures.

Going by the website description, the villa sets itself apart with its outdoor experience. A vast deck with an infinity pool overlooks the sea, while a sunken lounge, alfresco dining spaces, and softly lit patio seating create the perfect setting for relaxed evenings. Guests can unwind with a game of foosball, enjoy the putting green, or simply soak in the panoramic views. It also offers a dedicated workspace.

The property comes with 7+2 bedrooms —including dorm-style kids’ rooms, making it ideal for families or large groups on a getaway.

Adding to the experience is a suite of personalised services. Guests are treated to daily continental or Asian breakfasts with the option of a private Thai chef. A dedicated villa manager ensures everything runs seamlessly. Housekeeping, a handyman, and other family-friendly amenities, along with a round-trip airport transfer and meet-and-greet service, are included here.

How much can it cost The retreat is priced at approximately ₹7.8 lakh for three nights.

Sharing their video from the property, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna wrote in a joint post on Instagram: “After the wedding celebration, we wanted to slow down a bit for a couple of days. Quiet mornings, swims in the afternoons, and evenings of table tennis and pool and movie nights with laughter that lasted much longer. This @airbnb in Koh Samui felt like home almost instantly. Some moments from those days… with friends and home filled with laughter.”

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Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, titled their wedding as “ViRosh's wedding”. They got married on 26 February 2026. The couple hosted an intimate ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan, attended by close family and friends.

They later hosted a wedding reception in Hyderabad.