From One of Them Days to Ginny and Georgia 3, take a look at the upcoming OTT releases this week

It's OTT o'clock, which means its finally time to update your list with the upcoming shows and films that you can binge-watch. From Keke Palmer-SZA's 'One of Them Days' to the much-awaited K-drama 'Mercy For None,' take a look at the all the releases this week on various streaming platforms.

Advertisement

One of Them Days (June 2) : Netflix

Starring Keke Palmer and SZA (her film debut), One of Them Days is a buddy comedy film directed by Lawrence Lamont. Keke and SZA star as two friends who try anything and everything to collect rent money after one of their boyfriends blows through it.

Advertisement

The film was a commercial and critical success and many people even praised SZA and Keke's comic timing and their chemistry.

Stick (June 4): Apple TV+

Created by Jason Keller, Stick is a sports comedy television series featuring Owen Wilson in the main role. The official premise of the show states - "A long washed up professional golfer turns towards a rising young star in the game to turn things around."

Advertisement

Apart from Owen, the show will also feature Marc Maron, Mariana Trevino, Judy Greer, and others.

Ginny & Georgia season 3 (June 5): Netflix

One of the most highly anticipated Netflix drama of the year is the third season of Ginny and Georgia. The story for the next season will pick up from Georgia's arrest at her own wedding to Mayor Paul. Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry will reprise their roles as Georgia and Ginny, respectively.

Advertisement

Tires season 2 (June 5): Netflix

Created by Shane Gills, this comedy show focuses on Will (portrayed by Steve Gerben), who manages and looks after of his family's auto-repair shop chain.

The show also stars creator Shane Gills.

Mercy for None (June 6): Netflix

Advertisement

After severing ties with his gang, a former gangster (played by So Ji-sub) returns to uncover the truth behind his brother's (played by Lee Joon-hyuk) death — embarking on a relentless path of revenge.

Apart from Ji-sub and Joon-hyuk, the show also features Huh Joon-ho, Gong Myung, and Choo Young-woo.

Advertisement

Straw (June 6): Netflix

Directed by Tyler Perry, this film features Taraji P Henson. The film follows a single mother who finds herself pushed to the brink and forced to make difficult choices as her day spirals out of control.

Advertisement

The Survivors (June 6): Netflix