From Prabhas to Farhan Akhtar, celebrities pour in heartfelt wishes as Amitabh Bachchan turns 83

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 11 (ANI): As Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan turned 83 on Saturday, heartfelt wishes poured in from across the film industry, with celebrities and fans alike celebrating the legendary actor's birthday.

Advertisement

Known as the "Angry Young Man" of Hindi cinema, Bachchan continues to inspire generations of actors and filmmakers with his remarkable legacy and enduring presence on screen.

Several prominent personalities, including Prabhas, Farhan Akhtar, Shatrughan Sinha, Srijit Mukherji, and Manoj Bajpayee, along with other prominent personalities, took to social media to express their admiration and affection for the veteran actor.

'Kalki 2898 AD' star Prabhas, who shared screen space with Bachchan in the sci-fi film, posted a heartfelt birthday message on Instagram along with a photo featuring the two actors.

"Happy birthday @amitabhbachchan sir. It's a privilege to witness your legacy and work alongside you. Wishing you a wonderful year ahead, Sir. Happy Happy Happy Birthday," Prabhas wrote. Bachchan portrayed the role of Ashwatthama in the film, while Prabhas played the character of Bhairava.

Advertisement

Actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar also shared a special memory on Instagram from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati, featuring his father, lyricist Javed Akhtar, and Amitabh Bachchan. "Happy birthday Amit uncle. What a pleasure and privilege it was to be with you on your birthday special. Listening to you and dad reminisce about your life and times together was an absolute treat. The experience in itself is more valuable than any amount that one can hope to win on the show. Wish you good health and happiness always. Lots of love.," Farhan wrote.

Veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha also extended warm wishes on the social media platform X, sharing old pictures with the superstar. "Many many happy returns of the day for our icon, role model, for everybody @SrBachchan ," Sinha wrote. In another post, he added, "You certainly deserve all the success. We the nation need you, want you & wish you a healthy long life, stay forever young."

Advertisement

Filmmaker Srijit Mukherji posted an emotional tribute, recalling the range of Bachchan's legendary performances over the years. "Happy bday to the half-turn of Deewar, simmering of Shakti, hesitation of Main Azad Hoon, slurring of Amar Akbar Anthony, swag of Don, eyes of Nishabd, helplessness of Khakee, anger of Namak Haram, loneliness of Mili, quipping of Sholay, silence of Sarkar & stubbornness of Alaap," he wrote on X.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee also joined the list of well-wishers, posting on Instagram, "You planted the seed of acting in me. Thank you Amit ji for inspiring an entire generation. Wishing you good health, happiness and prosperity. Happy birthday @amitabhbachchan Sir," he wrote and shared an adorable picture with him also.

Advertisement

Continuing a long-standing tradition, hundreds of fans gathered outside Bachchan's Mumbai residence, Jalsa, to catch a glimpse of the actor and celebrate the occasion with placards and posters.