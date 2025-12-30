From Ramayana, King, to Drishyam 3: The most anticipated films of 2026

New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI): The year 2026 is set to be a major year for Hindi cinema, with several big-budget and star-driven films lined up for release. From large-scale mythological dramas to high-octane action thrillers, filmmakers are bringing strong stories, popular stars and grand visuals to draw audiences to theatres. The upcoming slate has already created significant buzz among trade analysts and film lovers.

Among the most awaited films are Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana', starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, and Shah Rukh Khan-led action thriller 'King', which also marks the big-screen debut of Suhana Khan. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, is also expected to be a major highlight.

Other notable releases include 'Dhurandhar 2', 'Mardaani 3' with Rani Mukerji, Vishal Bhardwaj's 'O' Romeo' starring Shahid Kapoor, 'Vvan - Force of the Forest' featuring Sidharth Malhotra, and crime drama 'Haiwaan' with Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, making 2026 one of the most promising years for Bollywood in recent times.

Let us look at the most anticipated films of 2026:

King

Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated film 'King', directed by Siddharth Anand, has already generated strong buzz across the film industry. The project marks a special collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan, making it one of the most talked-about upcoming Bollywood films. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Marflix Pictures, King also reunites Shah Rukh Khan with director Siddharth Anand after the blockbuster success of 'Pathaan'. The film is expected to blend high-octane action with emotional depth, further raising expectations among fans and trade circles alike.

Ramayana

The upcoming mythological epic Ramayana, already being hailed as one of the biggest cinematic ventures in Indian cinema. As announced by the makers, Ranbir Kapoor will portray Lord Rama, while Ravie Dubey essays the role of Lakshman. Yash will be seen as Ravana, with Sai Pallavi playing Goddess Sita and Sunny Deol portraying Lord Hanuman. Produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with eight-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the film features music by Oscar winners Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman. Ramayana: Part 1 will release on Diwali 2026, followed by Part 2 in Diwali 2027.

Dhurandhar 2

Ranveer Singh-starrer 'Dhurandhar', which has emerged as one of the biggest Indian box office hits of 2025, has officially locked its sequel for an Eid 2026 release. The spy thriller is scheduled to hit theatres on March 19, 2026, and will be released in five languages -- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam -- marking its first full pan-India outing. The sequel is expected to coincide with major festive holidays including Eid, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi. According to a press release, the makers are also planning an expanded overseas release beyond the Indian diaspora. The film has received widespread praise from Bollywood celebrities for its gripping story, high-octane action and strong message.

Battle of Galwan

Another highly talked-about project of 2026 is the Salman Khan starrer 'Battle of Galwan'. The teaser of the upcoming film was unveiled on the occasion of the actor's birthday, December 27, offering a glimpse into a gripping portrayal of the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops. The film draws from the events that led to the loss of 20 Indian soldiers and the subsequent escalation of tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, where the Indian Army strengthened deployments and undertook extensive surveillance to counter possible Chinese aggression. Actor Chitrangda Singh has been cast opposite Salman Khan in the film, which is slated for a theatrical release on April 17, 2026.

Border 2

'Border 2', directed by Anurag Singh, features a powerful ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa and Anya Singh. Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with JP Dutta's JP Films, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta, and is slated for a theatrical release on January 23, 2026. The teaser of the much-anticipated war drama was unveiled earlier this month on the occasion of Vijay Diwas, offering audiences a first glimpse into the high-octane action film. Set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war, the teaser showcases intense battlefield sequences and the unwavering courage of Indian soldiers as they fight to defend the nation, while also capturing emotional moments of love, family bonds and sacrifice that define their personal journeys.

Drishyam 3

Actor Ajay Devgn is set to return as Vijay Salgaonkar in 'Drishyam 3', which is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on October 2, 2026. Shooting for the much-anticipated third instalment is currently underway across multiple cities and locations. The story will continue within the established 'Drishyam' timeline, introducing new twists in the lives of the Salgaonkar family. The original cast, including Tabu, Shriya Saran and Rajat Kapoor, will reprise their roles. Presented by Star Studio18, the film is a Panorama Studios production, directed by Abhishek Pathak and written by Abhishek Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. It is produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak.

Alpha

This is among the most-awaited projects of 2026. However, the makers of Alpha have decided to postpone the film's release to avoid clashing with Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan. Originally slated for April 17, 2026, Alpha had already been delayed from its earlier Christmas 2025 release. The film is now expected to arrive later in 2026, with a new date awaited. Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is the sixth instalment of the blockbuster YRF Spy Universe and features Alia Bhatt, Sharvari and Bobby Deol.

Ikkis

One of the most intriguing projects lined up for 2026 is 'Ikkis', directed by Sriram Raghavan. This time, Raghavan steps into the biographical war-drama space, narrating the inspiring story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, one of India's youngest Param Vir Chakra recipients. The film stars Agastya Nanda and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles. It carries special emotional weight, as it marks the last film of veteran actor Dharmendra, who passed away before its release.

Mardaani 3

Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji returns as the bold and fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in the much-awaited 'Mardaani 3'.The third instalment in the blockbuster franchise will bring Rani back in uniform, showing her solve a "brutal case." Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra, the third instalment of YRF's 'Mardaani' is set to release in cinemas on February 27, 2026.

O' Romeo

After memorable collaborations on 'Kaminey', 'Haider', and 'Rangoon', Shahid Kapoor and filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj have collaborated once again for their upcoming film 'O' Romeo'. The action thriller also stars Tripti Dimri in a pivotal role and features veteran actor Nana Patekar. Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, O' Romeo is slated for a Valentine's Day release, promising an intense cinematic experience blending action and drama.

Love and War

This is another highly anticipated project for 2026. It features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, this marks the first collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and Bhansali since his 2007 debut 'Saawariya'. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal is teaming up with Bhansali for the first time, while Alia Bhatt reprises her second collaboration with the director after 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' (2022).

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups

'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups' marks Yash's cinematic return after 'KGF: Chapter 2'. This action thriller, directed by Geetu Mohandas, boasts a stellar cast including Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Kiara Advani, and Tara Sutaria. Shot in English and Kannada, the film will be dubbed in multiple Indian languages. Ravi Basrur's music and Rajeev Ravi's cinematography elevate the narrative, while international action directors craft thrilling sequences. Scheduled for release on March 19, 2026, 'Toxic' promises a gripping cinematic experience.

The RajaSaab

For Prabhas fans, it is among the most-awaited projects. Directed by Maruthi and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under People Media Factory, 'The RajaSaab' stars Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, and Zarina Wahab. The film is set to release worldwide on January 9, 2026, in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Jana Nayagan

'Jana Nayagan', touted as Thalapathy Vijay's last movie, is directed by H Vinoth and features music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film is produced by Venkat K. Narayana under the banner of KVN Productions and is scheduled for a grand release on January 9, 2026, coinciding with the Pongal festival. The film stars Vijay in the lead alongside Bobby Deol, with an ensemble cast that includes Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, and Narain.

Jailer 2

'Jailer 2' is an upcoming Tamil-language action comedy film written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures, the film is a sequel to the 2023 blockbuster 'Jailer'. Superstar Rajinikanth reprises his role, with the cast also featuring S. J. Suryah, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Yogi Babu, and Mirnaa in key roles.