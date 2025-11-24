From ₹51 to ₹1 Crore: How Dharmendra became Bollywood’s He-Man and a screen legend

Bollywood has lost one of its most enduring icons with the passing of Dharmendra at the age of 89. In remembering his life, a striking thread is his humble beginning — he was paid just ₹51 for his very first film — and the journey that made him the legendary “He-Man” of Indian cinema.

A Modest Beginning Dharmendra’s debut came in 1960 with the film 'Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere', directed by Arjun Hingorani. According to his own recollections, he received a modest signing amount of ₹51.

He once shared how this payment came about: the three producers pooled in money from their pockets — “first, Mr Bihari emptied his pockets … then Mr Thakkar … the aggregate was just ₹51.”

Despite the tiny sum, Dharmendra celebrated the moment. He recalled buying drinks for his friends with that ₹51, treating it like an occasion to mark the start of his film career.

In his typical humble and grounded style, he even used a handkerchief to hold his glass so as not to smudge fingerprints — a small anecdote that captures his innocence and joy.

That small fee stands in stark contrast to the epic legacy he built over six decades — but it also shows how far he was willing to go for his passion for acting.

The Name ‘He-Man’ and His Meteoric Rise Over time, Dharmendra established himself not just as a romantic lead but as a powerful action hero. His rugged looks, muscular build, and fearless screen persona earned him the nickname “He-Man of Bollywood”.

Films like ‘Phool Aur Patthar’ (1966), ‘Jugnu’ (1973), ‘Sholay’ (1975), ‘Dharam Veer’ (1977) and ‘Azaad’ (1978) established him as Hindi cinema’s tough, heroic leading man. On screen, he played police officers, revolutionaries, army men and righteous commoners who fought for justice — characters that amplified the image of a strong but emotionally grounded hero.

His performances across genres cemented his status as a mass hero, while his on-screen charisma validated the moniker “He-Man.”

His Final Film: Substantial Growth Fast-forward to the later part of his career, and Dharmendra’s earnings tell a very different story. For the film ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ (released in 2024), he was reportedly paid ₹1 crore, according to a report by FilmiBeat.

This dramatic rise — from ₹51 to ₹1 crore — illustrates not just his star power, but also how much Bollywood changed over the decades, as well as how much respect and value he commanded as a veteran actor.

His very last film, however, was ‘Ikkis’, scheduled for release posthumously, in which he plays the father of Param Vir Chakra awardee Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal.

While there is no widely publicised pay for ‘Ikkis’ as yet, the fact that he continued to be cast in important roles in his late 80s speaks volumes about his enduring legacy and stature.

The Arc of His Career Dharmendra’s salary arc – from his first to his last film – is more than just a tale of financial growth. It is a mirror to his journey from a hopeful newcomer to a celebrated icon. That ₹51 signing fee marked a moment of pure aspiration; years later, his ₹1 crore role symbolises the respect he had earned.

The nickname “He-Man” wasn’t just because of his physique — it became a shorthand for his strength, his resilience, and his timeless appeal. Even in his final films, he retained a presence that bridged generations.

For many in India, Dharmendra was not just a superstar, but a symbol of perseverance. His personal story underscores how passion, talent, and hard work can transform even the humblest beginnings into something legendary.