From Scarlett Johansson to Noah Schnapp: Celebs you didn't know have twin siblings

Famous siblings are nothing new. From the Hemsworth brothers to the Jonas trio, many stars share both family ties and careers. But celebrity twins are a rarer story altogether. Some twins have built their fame side by side, like Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, becoming a single brand in the public eye. Others look so alike that fans still struggle to tell them apart on screen. Then there are celebrities whose twin lives far from fame, working regular jobs and staying out of the spotlight. Here’s a closer look at famous faces who have a twin you might not know about.

Scarlett and Hunter Johansson Scarlett Johansson, famous for her roles in blockbuster movies and the Marvel universe, has a twin brother, Hunter. Hunter is not a celebrity but an activist who founded the nonprofit Solar Responders, helping first responders. Speaking to Parade, Scarlett describes him as “her other half” and says he has always inspired her to be a better person. Growing up in New York with their older siblings, the twins shared a normal childhood, far from the fame Scarlett now enjoys.

Chloe and Noah Schnapp For those who don’t know, your favourite “Stranger Things” star Noah Schnapp has a twin sister, Chloe. Noah recently celebrated her birthday by calling her “best friends forever and ever.” The pair share a close relationship, even though only one of them is in the spotlight.

Ashton and Michael Kutcher Actor Ashton Kutcher has a twin brother, Michael, who faced significant health challenges, including cerebral palsy. Michael revealed in a 2012 Associated Press interview that he was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at age three and later underwent the heart transplant at 13.

In a TODAY Parents interview in May, he said that Ashton “did me the biggest favor… because he allowed me to be myself.” Ashton, in turn, admires Michael’s “relentless work ethic and deep compassion,” noting how his brother’s actions inspire him every day.

Rami and Sami Malek Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek has a twin brother named Sami, who works as a teacher. The twins share a playful side, sometimes swapping roles for fun when they were younger. In an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Rami recalls jokingly saying “we did some bad stuff,” and recalled that they were born identical but started diverging in their late teens. Over time, the twins have grown less identical, but their bond remains strong.

Gisele and Patricia Bündchen Supermodel Gisele Bündchen has a twin sister named Patricia. Gisele often calls Patricia her best friend and celebrates their milestones together. Gisele celebrates her twin sister, Patricia, calling her “twin and best friend” while sharing milestones together. Even after decades, the sisters maintain a close relationship, showing how twins can be lifelong companions.

FAQs 1. Who are some celebrity twins most fans don’t know about? Some lesser-known celebrity twins include Hunter Johansson, Michael Kutcher, Sami Malek, Patricia Bündchen, and Chloe Schnapp.