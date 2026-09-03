From sea-views to vibrant walls, step inside Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's 4,000 sq ft Chennai home. Take tour

Celebrity couple Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth recently offered a sneak peek into their Chennai home, giving fans a rare glimpse into the space that they purchased as their first home together. Their 4,000-square-feet apartment is located on the 18th floor and was recently featured by Architectural Digest India. With expansive windows, wide balconies and sunlit living spaces, the home offers stunning views of Chennai, including the sea and lots of sunlight.

Inside Sidharth and Aditi Rao Hydari's Chennai home The apartment was done by architect Sruthi C Reddy, and Pavitra Rajaram was the designer. The design of the house allows the rooms to be visually connected, making the apartment to appear like one large, continuous space. It is said to be something that the Operation Safed Sagar actor loves.

From glass chandelier to vintage furniture and artworks The couple has filled the home with pieces as per their individual tastes and shared memories. It comes accessorised with a glass chandelier, a custom coffee table, vintage wooden furniture, Japanese prints and artworks that both have collected over time.

Rajaram said about adding a personal touch to the abode, “What we connected on, really, was ‘what is home?' What does home mean? It should be happy and it should be done in a really happy way. You can have a house overnight but not a home. I think for it to be a home, it needs to gestate for a while.”

Vibrant colours and lots of sunlight The sprawling space comes with a vibrant colour palette, reflecting the couple's warm personalities. While Rajaram revealed that she usually focuses towards cooler shades, Aditi Rao Hydari brought a warmer character to the apartment.

Rajaram said, “I tend to like blues and aquas, but here, Aditi's influence nudged the palette somewhere warmer: towards earthy, mulchy tones, and I leaned into it rather happily. Liking the same things created a real connection between us.”

Each room comes with its own distinct personality. While one bedroom is coloured in blue, another embraces green. The dining room makes a statement with pink walls. The living room with the TV features a vibrant yellow palette with matching walls and sofa. The lounge takes a softer turn with dusty rose hues, offering a relaxed atmosphere.

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Floral bedroom inspired by Shalimar Bagh The main bedroom comes with a four-poster bed surrounded by bold patterns. Although Aditi Rao Hydari was initially unsure about committing to such an elaborate design, Rajaram said that she encouraged her to proceed with the idea. Ivory plays a key role as the grounding colour to ensure the room did not feel overwhelming. It also draws inspiration from the Shalimar Bagh in Srinagar, creating a space that can be both rich and serene at the same time. The room also comes with floral detailing.

Several wallpapers and fabrics were reportedly custom-made for the apartment, adding another layer of personalisation to the interiors. Siddharth added elements that reflect his connection with Chennai, including old maps and historical artwork.