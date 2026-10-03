From Shabana Azmi to Naseeruddin Shah: Celebs who extended support to CJP protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest took place at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Friday against the Election Commission and alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. Only a handful of Bollywood celebrities were seen extending their support to CJP as they demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in electoral proceedings.

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When Shabana Azmi joined CJP protest in Mumbai Bollywood veteran Shabana Azmi joined CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke on stage and addressed the crowd. Extending her support, she said that it is about democracy, rights and people's voice.

“This is a question of our democracy. It is a question of our rights. It is a question of our voice. We have been told since childhood to cast our votes, claim our rights, and raise our voices. But when our fundamental right is snatched away or manipulated, what is a person supposed to do? Naturally, they will protest, and this ‘people’s power’ is unstoppable now,” Azmi said, as quoted by ANI.

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“Once the spark is lit, you can see how it spreads; it is happening all across India,” she added.

Azmi alleged that names of “thousands upon thousands” of people were removed from the lists. “After today’s protest, we will see if action is taken or if we have to keep fighting this battle. We have to fight the battle for as long as it takes,” she also said, reported ANI.

Naseeruddin Shah and Dipke Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah extended support to Abhijeet Dipke. In a video shared by the CJP founder, Shah was seen greeting him with a hug.

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More celebs at Mumbai protest Besides them, singer-composer Vishal Dadlani, filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj and actor Atul Kulkarni were among the celebs who joined the Mumbai protest.

Earlier, Dadlani, via a video on social media, urged people of Mumbai to join the demonstration.

On social media, Dia Mirza and Konkona Sen Sharma reposted a video shared by Shabana Azmi from the protest, which read, "Mumbai tujhe salam." Richa Chadha, Twinkle Khanna, Zoya Akhtar, Shibani Akhtar, Tara Sharma Saluja and Saba Pataudi also reacted to the video in the comment section.

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CJP warns of fresh protest Meanwhile, CJP is set to organise a march to Jantar Mantar in Delhi on October 10 if CEC Gyanesh Kumar does not resign.

"If Gyanesh Kumar doesn't resign, cockroaches from across India will march to Delhi & protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10," Dipke said in a post on X, urging citizens to join the peaceful agitation.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.