From Sholay to Yaadon Ki Baaraat: Top Dharmendra films to revisit as veteran actor recovers at Mumbai hospital

Veteran actor Dharmendra was rushed to Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai after complaining of breathlessness on 1 November. Hema Malini, the actor’s beloved wife, said the Sholay star was being “continuously monitored”.

Dharmendra’s daughter, Esha Deol, has now confirmed that the actor is “stable and recovering”. “We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for Papa’s speedy recovery,” the Dhoom actress wrote on Instagram.

As the beloved 89-year-old actor recovers, here is a look at some of his most memorable films.

Sholay (1975) Sholay is the biggest success of Dharmendra’s film career. Directed by Ramesh Sippy, the film starred seasoned actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan, Hema Malini, and Jaya Bhaduri. Dharmendra played Veeru, a lifelong friend of Amitabh’s Jai in the movie.

At the time of its release in 1975, Sholay grossed ₹35 crore worldwide, according to The Financial Express.

Chupke Chupke (1975) Chupke Chupke, a remake of the Uttam Kumar-starrer Chhadmabeshi, starred Dharmendra, Sharmila Tagore, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bhaduri, and Om Prakash in lead roles. Dharmendra played the character of Professor Parimal Tripathi, who falls in love with Sulekha Chaturvedi (Sharmila Tagore).

Dharmendra takes several disguises in the movie to achieve his goals.

Satyakam (1969) Dharmendra was highly praised for his performance as Satyapriya Acharya in Satyakam, an adaptation of Narayan Sanyal’s Bengali novel by the same name. Directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Dharmendra’s Satyakam received the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi and the 1971 Filmfare Best Dialogue Award.

The movie revolves around marital conflicts that Dharmendra’s Satyapriya and his wife, Ranjana (Sharmila Tagore), encounter.

Haqeeqat (1964) Directed and produced by Chetan Anand, the war drama Haqeeqat came out in 1964. Apart from Dharmendra, the film, which was based on the events of the 1962 Sino-Indian War, starred Balraj Sahni, Priya Rajvansh, Sudhir, Sanjay Khan and Vijay Anand in the leading roles.

Dharmendra played Captain Bahadur Singh, a soldier in charge of a platoon in Ladakh.

Yaadon ki Baaraat (1973) Dharmendra and Zeenat Aman’s Yaadon ki Baaraat hit the theatres in 1973. Shankar’s (Dharmendra) life takes an unprecedented turn after he is suddenly orphaned following the murder of his parents. Shankar, who ends up on the streets, learns to face the world on his own. He later meets his love interest, Sunita, played by Zeenat Aman.

Anupama (1966) Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Anupama won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi after its release in 1966. Dharmendra and Sharmila Tagore played the lead roles in the film. Dharmendra’s character Ashok is a writer and teacher in the movie. His life changes after he falls in love with Sharmila Tagore’s Uma.

Seeta Aur Geeta (1972) Seeta Aur Geeta, a story of identical twins, was directed by Ramesh Sippy. Dharmendra played Raka, Seeta's boyfriend and later husband. Hema Malini was cast as both Seeta and Geeta.

FAQs How old is Dharmendra? Dharmendra is 89 years old.

When did Dharmendra marry Hema Malini? Dharmendra married Hema Malini in 1980.