'From six to sixty, captivating for half a century...': Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin sends warm birthday wishes to Rajinikanth

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 12 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin extended his warm greetings, celebrating superstar Rajinikanth's 75th birthday on Friday.

Taking to his official X handle, Stalin gave a heartwarming shoutout to Rajinikanth and his decades-long film legacy.

"Rajinikanth = Charisma that Conquers Age! Eloquence that delights everyone when he ascends the stage! A heart free of deceit and pretense, speaking one thing inwardly and another outwardly! From six to sixty, captivating for half a century--my friend #SuperStar @rajinikanth, heartfelt birthday wishes! May he continue to deliver many more victorious creations upon me, and may his victory flag keep flying with the love and support of the people! #HBDSuperStarRajinikanth," Stalin wrote.

He also included a picture of himself with the 'Jailer' star.

Birthday wishes have been pouring in for Rajinikanth as fans mark his birthday as a grand festival.

Rajinikanth, affectionately known as "Thalaiva" (leader) by his legion of fans, remains one of the most revered and influential figures in Indian cinema. With a career spanning over four decades, he has starred in numerous films across languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and English.

Rajinikanth's influence extends beyond his on-screen roles. With films spanning a wide range of genres and languages, his journey through the film industry has left an indelible mark.

In a recent event, the cinema icon received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the closing ceremony of the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, marking 50 years of his illustrious career in the film industry.

On the work front, Rajinikanth will soon be seen alongside Kamal Haasan for Sundar C's 'Thalaivar 173', which is slated for a grand theatrical release through Red Giant Movies during Pongal 2027.