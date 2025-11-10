From Smack That to Chammak Challo, Akon stirs nostalgia at Delhi concert, shares stage with wife

New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): Global music sensation Akon made his much-awaited return to the national capital, making the crowd dance to an infectious rhythm.

With a perfect blend of nostalgia, star power, and chart-topping hits, Akon on Sunday night had fans singing along to his biggest hits--from 'Smack That' to 'Chammak Challo'--and swaying to the familiar beats that defined the 2000s and 2010s.

The Grammy-nominated singer kicked off the concert with a performance of his 2009 chartbuster, 'Beautiful,' setting the perfect mood before turning up the tempo with fan favourites.

Moving forward, Akon enthralled audiences with songs like 'Lonely', 'Right Now', 'Smack That', 'Bananza', 'Ghetto', 'I Wanna Love You', and 'Don't Matter', among others.

In a major surprise, Akon was also joined by his wife, Amirah-Iman Thiam, who also shared the spotlight during the performance. Their performance and camaraderie brought a heartwarming moment to an otherwise high-energy concert, earning loud cheers from fans.

Further, the show climbed to a peak when Akon treated the audience with a live rendition of the popular 'Chammak Challo', his iconic Bollywood collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan. Joining him on stage was Hamsika Iyer, the original female vocalist of the song, setting off excitement and nostalgia throughout the venue. As the two recreated the magic on the stage, the audience cheered and roared, with laser lights and colours lighting up the arena.

Chants of "Akon! Akon!" echoed clearly throughout the performances. In a heartwarming message to his fans, the singer addressed India as his "family", expressing his love for the people and the country.

As one of the fans perfectly summed it up, "This concert took me back to my college days with the same songs, the same energy, and the same Akon."

Prior to Akon's performance, twin singers Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar amped up the evening with their dynamic performances, bringing their signature flair to the concert. The mix of Hindi and English hits set the stage for the international act to follow.

They concluded the performance with Sukriti's 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' song, leaving the crowd charged and dancing.

Akon's Delhi concert was a part of his special India tour.