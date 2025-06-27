What’s new on Netflix this week (June 27): Squid Game 3, Tom Cruise dominate the drop

Had a long week and just want to chill at home? Well, Netflix is bringing a powerhouse lineup to keep you thoroughly entertained. The lineup includes audience-favourite shows and five adrenaline-pumping instalments of Mission: Impossible films.

Here's your ultimate guide to this week’s must-watch content dropping between June 27 and July 3, 2025.

Squid Game: Season 3 (June 27) One of Netflix’s most-watched series has returned with its third and final season. Stakes are higher than ever as the Gi-hun comes back to take down the Games from the inside. However, the deeper he veers, the more secrets he uncovers. Expect twists, betrayals and a potentially game-changing conclusion!

The Sandman: Season 2 (July 3) The fantasy show based on Neil Gaiman’s cult comic, the final volume, brings Morpheus face-to-face with the Furies and a new Dream King. Fans of the first season will not want to miss the climactic arc of this show.

Directed by Jamie Childs, the show is reportedly being pulled off due to allegations against Gaiman.

Mission: Impossible Film Series (July 1) Hollywood’s sweetheart Tom Cruise will likely be dominating the charts of new titles with the first five instalments of his iconic franchise Mission: Impossible arriving on Netflix. From the original to Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, Cruise’s action-packed films will certainly keep you entertained.

Yellowjackets: Season 2 (July 1) Yellowjackets will be coming with a brand-new season, which picks up two months after Jackie’s death. The new season will show survivors facing a harsh winter while tensions escalate within the group. Amid the tense situation, Lottie will emerge as a spiritual leader.

V for Vendetta (July 1) The dystopian political thriller, directed by James McTeigue, will be available on Netflix this week. Based on a graphic novel by Alan Moore and David Lloyd, the storyline is set in a totalitarian future Britain. It follows the journey of a masked vigilante known as V, who seeks to overthrow the oppressive government.

Other notable releases Here are some of the other notable titles releasing this week on Netflix:

Pokémon Horizons: Season 2 – June 27

Mom: Seasons 1–8 – July 1

Mr. Robot: Seasons 1–4 – July 3

Tour de France: Unchained: Season 3 – July 2

FAQs What’s the biggest release this week? Squid Game: Season 3 is the week’s biggest release of this week.

Is The Sandman ending? Yes. Season 2 will be its final chapter, reportedly due to behind-the-scenes controversy.