From talking Olaf to wooden Nordic village, step inside Disney's World of Frozen worth 2 billion euro| Take tour

The kingdom of Arendelle in Disney’s hit animated film, Frozen, is now open in east of Paris. Walt Disney Studios Park officially becomes Disney Adventure World on Sunday with the opening of World of Frozen, where Elsa, Anna, and even Olaf wait to meet visitors.
The new theme park comes with a lagoon, a wooden Nordic village and even a robotic Olaf, the snowman who interacts with children. The enchanted land at Disneyland Paris also features the Frozen Ever After boat ride.
It is reportedly built in a 2 billion euro ($2.18 billion) expansion, reshaping Europe’s most-visited theme park, as per AP.
Several visuals from the park have surfaced online.
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The broader relaunch adds a vast central lake, a Tangled attraction, 15 new dining locations and a nighttime spectacular using what Disney calls the world’s first combined aquatic and aerial drone system.
More than 90% of the second park is said to have been redesigned since its launch in 2002.
It is no coincidence that Frozen and Tangled are the biggest attractions in the new lineup at Europe’s sole Disney resort.
Both are rooted in European folklore. For the unversed, Frozen loosely follows Hans Christian Andersen’s The Snow Queen, and Tangled follows the Brothers Grimm’s Rapunzel. Disney is leaning into its heritage.
“'Frozen' has its roots in European storytelling,” said Michel den Dulk, vice president and creative director at Walt Disney Imagineering, as per AP. “To have a northern European, charming wooden little village here in Disneyland Paris just made sense.”
The park originally opened in 1992 as Euro Disney faced criticism. French intellectuals at the time dubbed it a “cultural Chernobyl.”
According to Disney, the resort has drawn 445 million visits and supports 70,000 jobs.
The Paris investment is reportedly a part of a roughly $60 billion global expansion of Disney’s parks and experiences business, which generated 57% of the company’s segment operating income in fiscal 2025.
French President Emmanuel Macron called the resort “the leading tourist destination in Europe” during a visit to the park on Friday. He added that the expansion would create 1,000 direct jobs.