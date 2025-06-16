From The Great Indian Kapil Show to The Buccaneers, check out upcoming OTT releases of the week

As the summer heats up, so does the streaming slate. Whether you're in the mood for period drama, psychological thrillers, gripping documentaries or light-hearted comedy, this week’s new releases promise something for everyone.

From the return of ‘The Buccaneers’ to emotional reckonings in ‘Grenfell: Uncovered’, here’s a round-up of all the top titles arriving on your favourite platforms this week.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 (June 21) – Streaming on Netflix

‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ returns with its signature cocktail of chaos, comedy, and celebrity madness, this time with both Navjot Singh Sidhu and Archana Puran Singh sharing the judging spotlight.

As Kapil Sharma reclaims his throne as India’s king of punchlines, he’s joined once again by fan favourites Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur, who bring the full circus back to your screens.

The Buccaneers Season 2 (June 18) – Streaming on Apple TV+

‘The Buccaneers’ returns with Season 2, and the American newcomers have fully transplanted into 1870s British society, juggling duchess duties, scandalous family secrets, and tumultuous love triangles.

We Were Liars (June 18) – Streaming on Prime Video

This psychological thriller, based on the best-selling novel by E. Lockhart, focuses on 17‑year‑old Cadence Sinclair Eastman (Emily Alyn Lind) as she returns to her family’s private island in New England after a mysterious accident wiped out her summer memories.

The Waterfront (June 19) – Streaming on Netflix ‘The Waterfront’ is an upcoming American drama series created by Kevin Williamson, set to premiere on Netflix on June 19, 2025.

Starring Holt McCallany as Harlan Buckley, Maria Bello as Mae Buckley, Melissa Benoist as Bree Buckley, and Jake Weary as Cane Buckley, the series follows the troubled Buckley family as they struggle to save their crumbling fishing empire in coastal North Carolina. As the legacy of their once-thriving maritime business slips away, long-buried tensions and personal wounds rise to the surface, threatening to sink both the family and their future.

Detective Sherdil (June 20) – Streaming on ZEE5

In ‘Detective Sherdil’, Diljit Dosanjh transforms into a charismatic, offbeat investigator whisked away to Budapest to unravel the high-stakes murder of a flashy billionaire whose death masquerades as a ‘hate crime’.

Joined by the no-nonsense Natasha (Diana Penty), Sherdil must navigate a labyrinth of twisted family dynamics, shadowy betrayals, and billion-dollar secrets that refuse to stay buried. With an ensemble cast including Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, Chunky Panday, Banita Sandhu, and Sumeet Vyas, every suspect brings their own eccentric flair, making the investigation as colourful as it is complicated.

Found Season 2 (June 20) – Streaming on JioHotstar

‘Found’ Season 2 sees crisis manager-turned crime-fighter Gabi Mosely return with her determined and unconventional team to tackle America’s most overlooked missing persons cases. But the stakes are higher than ever, especially as Gabi’s dark past resurfaces.

Grenfell: Uncovered (June 20) – Streaming on Netflix

This documentary brings together survivors, bereaved families, firefighters, experts, and investigators to tell the harrowing story behind the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire. It meticulously unravels the layers of regulatory neglect, cost-cutting corners, and corporate collusion that turned a preventable blaze into a devastating inferno claiming 72 lives.

Olympo (June 20) – Streaming on Netflix

