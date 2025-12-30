From The Pitt to The Studio: 10 most talked-about TV shows of 2025 to watch before 2026 arrives

Television in 2025 reflected a broad mix of ambition, scale and storytelling styles, ranging from grounded drama to large-scale genre entertainment. Streaming platforms and traditional networks leaned into strong concepts, recognisable talent and distinctive worlds to hold audience attention.

Below is a curated listicle of ten notable shows, that each offered something different in tone and approach. From crime thrillers and workplace satire to science fiction and cultural phenomena, these series stood out for their casting, themes and creative intent.

(Please not that the following list is not in any specific order.)

The Pitt This medical drama marks a reunion for the ER team, starring Noah Wyle as Dr Michael Robinavitch. Set in a modern-day Pittsburgh hospital, the show is executive produced and written by showrunner R. Scott Gemmill, with John Wells and Christopher Chulack also serving as executive producers and directors. The supporting cast includes Katherine LaNasa, Patrick Ball, Supriya Ganesh, Taylor Dearden, Shawn Hatosy, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell, and Fiona Dourif.

What sets ‘The Pitt’ apart is its unflinching realism. The series avoids glossy heroics and instead shows the quiet exhaustion, ethical compromises and personal toll of modern healthcare. Episodes unfold in real time, heightening tension and urgency. Rather than dramatic twists, the power of the show lies in small human moments — a difficult conversation, a delayed diagnosis, or a doctor admitting doubt. It is a slow-burn drama that treats its audience seriously and focuses on empathy over spectacle.

The Studio Apple TV+’s comedy stars Seth Rogen (who also serves as writer and director alongside Evan Goldberg) as the head of a legacy movie studio struggling to survive in a changing industry. The series features an impressive ensemble including Catherine O'Hara, Kathryn Hahn, Bryan Cranston, and Ike Barinholtz. The show is co-created by Peter Huyck and Alex Gregory.

The premise explores how ideas are shaped, diluted or destroyed inside boardrooms and writers’ rooms. What makes ‘The Studio’ special is its insider tone. It satirises the film and television industry without becoming cynical, showing both ego and vulnerability.

Characters are flawed but recognisable, driven by insecurity as much as ambition. The show works equally as a comedy and a commentary on creative compromise in a content-driven era.

Adolescence This ambitious Netflix drama is a "one-shot" series, meaning each episode is filmed in a single continuous take. It is written and created by Stephen Graham and Jack Thorne, with Philip Barantini directing. The cast features Owen Cooper, Stephen Graham, Ashley Walters, and Erin Doherty, focusing on a family dealing with the aftermath of a teenage son being accused of murder.

The show stands out for its quiet storytelling. It avoids sensationalism and instead focuses on internal struggles — loneliness, peer pressure and the search for belonging. Each episode explores a different perspective, allowing viewers to understand how small decisions shape larger outcomes. Adolescence treats its subject matter with sensitivity, making it relatable across generations.

Paradise This high-octane thriller from creator Dan Fogelman (the mind behind This Is Us) stars Sterling K. Brown as a high-ranking security officer for a former president who is found dead. The series is directed by John Requa and Glenn Ficarra. The cast also features James Marsden, Julianne Nicholson, and Sarah Shahi.

The series stands out for its atmosphere. It builds tension through silence, subtle shifts and unanswered questions. ‘Paradise’ is less about shock and more about unease, drawing viewers in through mood and character.

Pluribus ‘Pluribus’ (stylised as PLUR1BUS) is an American post-apocalyptic science fiction series created by Vince Gilligan for Apple TV+, starring Rhea Seehorn as novelist Carol Sturka alongside Karolina Wydra and Carlos-Manuel Vesga in key roles. The show premiered on 7 November 2025 and has already been renewed for a second season.

Critics have widely praised Pluribus for its originality, tone and depth of storytelling, noting its philosophical underpinnings and Gilligan’s willingness to push beyond conventional science fiction tropes. The show’s deliberate pacing and character-driven narrative encourage thoughtful engagement rather than rapid spectacle.

MobLand MobLand centres on two feuding crime families in London — the Harrigans and the Stevensons — and follows Harry Da Souza, a street-smart fixer tasked with navigating the violent power struggle that threatens to escalate into all-out war.

The cast is led by Tom Hardy as Harry, supported by a formidable ensemble including Pierce Brosnan as crime boss Conrad Harrigan, Helen Mirren as matriarch Maeve Harrigan, Paddy Considine as Conrad and Maeve’s son Kevin, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Jasmine Jobson and Mandeep Dhillon. The performances bring depth to complex characters caught between loyalty, ambition and betrayal.

What makes MobLand special is its blend of gritty realism and cinematic storytelling within the crime genre. Rather than glamorising gangland life, the show focuses on interpersonal dynamics, moral ambiguity and the psychological strain of living in a world built on violence and allegiance. Its creator, Ronan Bennett, is known for character-driven narratives, and under his vision MobLand layers tense action with thoughtful portrayals of power and family.

Dept. Q Based on the best-selling novels by Jussi Adler-Olsen, this Netflix series is adapted by acclaimed writer Scott Frank (The Queen’s Gambit). Set in Edinburgh rather than Copenhagen, the show stars Matthew Goode as Carl Mørck, a detective assigned to a cold case unit. The series is directed by Scott Frank and features Alexej Manvelov, Kelly Macdonald, and Chloe Pirrie.

What makes ‘Dept. Q’ compelling is its methodical storytelling. Cases unfold slowly, revealing emotional and social layers rather than simple answers. The show combines mystery with character study, focusing on unresolved trauma — both personal and institutional. It rewards patience and attention to detail.

The Residence Produced by Shonda Rhimes' Shondaland, this "whodunnit" mystery is set in the White House. It is based on Kate Andersen Brower’s book and is showrun by Paul William Davies. The series stars Uzo Aduba as a quirky detective investigating a murder, with a massive ensemble cast including Giancarlo Esposito (who replaced Andre Braugher after his death), and Jane Curtin.

The show’s appeal lies in its playful tone and fast pacing. It blends classic whodunit elements with modern humour. The setting adds novelty, while the ensemble structure allows shifting perspectives. The Residence is light, engaging and designed for broad appeal.

Task A spiritual successor to Mare of Easttown, this HBO limited series is created and written by Brad Ingelsby. It stars Mark Ruffalo as a veteran FBI agent leading a task force to end a string of drug-house robberies. The series is directed by Jeremiah Zagar and features Tom Pelphrey, Emilia Jones, and Raúl Castillo.

The show stands out for its focus on preparation and aftermath, rather than action alone. It highlights teamwork, trust and psychological strain. Task avoids melodrama, presenting professionalism as its core theme.

IT: Welcome to Derry Serving as a prequel to Andy Muschietti’s IT films, this HBO series explores the history of Derry and the origins of Pennywise.

It is developed by Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Jason Fuchs, with Fuchs serving as the primary writer. Bill Skarsgård returns as Pennywise, joined by Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, and James Remar.

Rather than simply retreading familiar ground, the show delves into the origins and mythology of Pennywise and the town’s malevolent history, giving audiences new insights into the forces at work in the King universe.

Critics and viewers have noted that the series deepens the It mythos by focusing on atmosphere and character development, threading social themes such as racism and community tensions into its supernatural horror, which adds emotional weight beyond jump scares. The inclusion of figures like Dick Hallorann — a psychic character from another Stephen King story (The Shining) — connects Welcome to Derry to a broader horror universe, enriching its worldbuilding and appeal.