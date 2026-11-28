Producer Namit Malhotra has said that the success of Ramayana has given him the confidence to invest in more films on a similar scale. He also explained why he was willing to spend a huge amount of money on the two-part epic despite the risks involved.

Namit Malhotra says Ramayana's success gives him confidence to make more films In a statement shared on social media, Malhotra compared the value of Ramayana to India's famous historical monuments, including the Taj Mahal, Qutub Minar and Red Fort. He said that some things cannot be judged by how much money they make.

"The Taj Mahal, Qutub Minar and Red Fort are historical monuments whose value cannot be measured in money. That's exactly why, when I decided to make Ramayana, I invested heavily in it, putting in a huge amount of money despite knowing the risks of profit and loss. And I will continue making more films like Ramayana because the success of this film has given me the confidence and validation to do so," he said.

His comments come as Ramayana: Rise of a Legend continues its strong run at the box office. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana.

The film has become one of the biggest Indian releases of 2026 and is now close to the ₹1,800 crore mark worldwide.

Ramayana approaches ₹ 1,800 crore worldwide According to Sacnilk, Ramayana collected around ₹1,790.10 crore worldwide by the end of its 23rd day in theatres.

Its India gross collection stood at ₹1,195.10 crore, while its India net collection reached ₹1,000.55 crore. The film also collected around ₹595 crore from overseas markets.

These figures are trade estimates and may change as more collections are reported.

The film has also achieved a major milestone in North America. It has become the first Indian film to cross $30 million in combined box office collections in the United States and Canada, according to a Moneycontrol report.

This is an important achievement for Indian cinema because North America has become a major overseas market for Indian films. Earlier films such as 3 Idiots, PK, Baahubali 2 and Dhurandhar 2 helped Indian cinema reach more viewers in the region.

Ramayana's performance has now taken this growth further, showing that Indian films can attract large audiences outside the country as well.

Why Namit Malhotra took the risk Ramayana is being made as a two-part film, with a reported combined budget of around $500 million, or more than ₹4,000 crore.

Malhotra has previously spoken about the risks involved in making a film on this scale. In an interview with The Indian Express, he explained that he did not want the project to be judged only by how much money it made.

He also said that the story was bigger than a regular business project and that the makers wanted to bring an Indian epic to audiences across the world.

The producer has also spoken about plans to build a larger business around Ramayana through merchandise and other projects, including a possible theme park.

The film brings together a large international team, including visual effects company DNEG, which has worked on several major Hollywood films. Music composers Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman have also joined hands for the project.

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For Malhotra, the success of the first film appears to have strengthened his belief in making more films on a similar scale.

The second part of Ramayana is currently planned for a Diwali 2028 release. It will continue the story of Lord Ram, with the makers expected to take the story into its larger conflict.