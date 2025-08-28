From theme-pandals to Maharashtrian grandeur: A peek into Delhis Ganesh Chaturthi festivities

By Nikita Bishay

New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, traditionally rooted in Maharashtra, has firmly found a place in the cultural calendar of almost every state, including the national capital. What was once largely celebrated within Marathi households has now transformed into a nationwide spectacle, with grand theme-based pandals and artistic idols taking centre stage.

Not just that, these festivities have largely drawn devotees and onlookers, catching everyone's attention. Delhi, which is known for its diverse traditions, has also managed to weave Ganeshotsav into its own festive fabric, with local flavours blending with Maharashtrian rituals.

Over the past decade, the city has witnessed a growth in Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, with several community mandals and societies taking inspiration from Maharashtra and bringing the same vibe to neighbourhoods.

One such renowned Ganpati Mahotsav in the city is held by the Lal Bagh Ka Raja Trust. Located at Netaji Subhash Place, the pandal houses a gigantic 18-foot eco-friendly idol of Lord Ganesha, offering a divine experience to visitors as it attempts to replicate Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja.

Former President Ram Nath Kovind was present for the inauguration of the pandal on Wednesday.

As a part of its 9th year of celebrations, the organisers have also made arrangements for cultural programmes, attractive stalls, delicious food, and much more.

The 24th edition of 'Delhi Ka Maharaja' Ganesh Mahotsav by Shri Ganesh Seva Mandal, Delhi, has also emerged as a crowd-puller, thanks to its thoughtful themes that evoke the public consciousness. This year, the organisers have paid tribute to several achievements, including the successful Operation Sindoor and astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla. In another highlight, the pandal's theme was also aligned with the Centre's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative, in a bid to sensitise the visitors about matters related to the environment and climate change.

"This is our 24th year of celebrations. We have a permanent idol that is 11 feet tall, and we also have a smaller idol, which is eco-friendly and comes from Maharashtra. We immerse the idol in a water-filled tub, and we don't pollute the Yamuna," founder president Mahendra Ladda told ANI.

He also shared that plants will be distributed as a part of the celebrations to raise awareness about nature.

"We have finalised the theme of 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' in line with the government's ideology. Service to the environment is equal to service to God," he added.

Last but not least is the 28th Shree Ganesh Mahotsav for 'Dilli Ke Raja' by Shri Gayatri Navyuvak Mandal in Kirti Nagar. Besides a grand shobha yatra on the first day and several arrangements throughout the 10-day festival, the mandal has also made sure to bring the touch of Maharashtra with artists and cultural programmes.

As the mandal's Ganpati celebrations have completed 28 glorious years, treasurer Deepak Bharadwaj offered an insight into the preparations for this year.

"The puja rituals will be carried out every day for the next 11 days, and there will be cultural events in the evening. The immersion will be done on August 6 at the Yamuna River. Our idols are brought from Maharashtra every year, and this year it has been made by sculptor Mandar Shinde. We have a sitting Ganpati idol, which measures about 5 feet," he told ANI.

Deepak Bharadwaj also shared that the pandal attracts an estimated footfall of 2,000-2,500 people.

Besides these, there are many other pandals across Lajpat Nagar, Connaught Place, Dwarka, and Dilli Haat INA, among others. They have clearly become more than just neighbourhood gatherings.

Also, something that has helped Delhi's celebrations to stand out is the city's ability to localise the festival. With the rituals and the Maharashtrian touches remaining intact, including the traditional modaks, Marathi aartis, and even performances of dhol-tasha by groups from Maharashtra--Delhi's participation from diverse communities has taken the festival a notch higher.