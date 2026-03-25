From treating Arjun Rampal to sharing screen with Ranveer Singh: How Ludhiana doctor landed a role in Dhurandhar 2

What began as a routine medical call on a film set in Punjab turned into an unforgettable brush with Bollywood for a government doctor—complete with a cameo in one of the year’s biggest releases.

Dr Sunny Ashok, who serves at a government health facility in Kalakh village near Ludhiana, was called to the set of Dhurandhar 2 on 8 July 2025 after actor Arjun Rampal sustained a head injury while filming an intense chase sequence near a railway track.

The situation initially appeared serious. According to Dr Ashok, there was concern on set that the injury might require hospitalisation and scans. However, after a quick examination, he determined that the injury was not severe.

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“I checked his reflexes and vitals. Thankfully, everything was normal. There was a sense of relief across the unit once it was clear he was fine,” Dr Ashok said in an interview with The Tribune.

The doctor returned to his duties, unaware that his brief visit would soon take an unexpected turn.

Three days later, on 11 July, Dr Ashok was called back to the film’s shooting location at Shahnewal Airport, where another schedule was underway. This time, however, it wasn’t just about medical assistance—it became a moment that would change his life.

Like many fans, Dr Ashok wanted a photograph with Ranveer Singh. When he approached the actor, what followed caught him completely off guard.

“Ranveer put his arm around my shoulder and said, ‘Why just a photo? We’ll take you in the film,’” Dr Ashok recalled. “I thought he was joking.”

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He wasn’t.

Director Aditya Dhar immediately backed the idea. As it turned out, there was a scene requiring a doctor to attend to Ranveer Singh’s character as he disembarked from a plane while injured. The role, though brief, needed authenticity—something Dr Ashok naturally brought.

Within days of stepping onto the set as a medical professional, he found himself in front of the camera.

The scene was completed in a single take. Dr Ashok said Dhar appreciated his performance for its realism, noting that he behaved exactly like a doctor would in such a situation and did not appear conscious of the camera.

“It was a surreal experience,” he said, adding that the cast and crew, including Ranveer Singh and Arjun Rampal, were warm and approachable throughout.

Interestingly, Dr Ashok’s connection to the film industry isn’t entirely new. His father, Dr Devinder Ashok, shared a friendship with veteran actor Dharmendra. As a child, he recalls meeting the legendary star—moments that now feel like a precursor to his own brief Bollywood appearance.

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Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 has been enjoying a strong run at the box office. Within just six days of release, the film reportedly crossed the ₹1,000 crore mark globally, cementing its position as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year.

The film features a star-studded cast including Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt, all reprising their roles. Rampal, notably, plays ISI agent Major Iqbal in the action-packed sequel.

For Dr Ashok, however, the biggest takeaway isn’t the fame—it’s the story itself. A routine day at work turned into a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, proving that sometimes, the most unexpected moments can lead to extraordinary outcomes.