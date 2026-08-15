Frozen 3 trailer: D23 footage teases Anna’s wedding, new realm and mysterious ice-powered villain

The first footage from Disney’s Frozen 3 was shown at the D23 fan event, offering a glimpse into the next chapter of Elsa and Anna’s story and introducing a mysterious new character whose powers appear to rival Elsa’s.

Frozen 3 trailer first glimpse OUT The footage brings back the central group of Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, but with a noticeably different look. Elsa appears in a new pink gown, while Anna is seen in a wedding dress, seemingly confirming that her relationship with Kristoff will reach its long-awaited milestone in the third film. The development follows the events of Frozen 2, which ended with Kristoff proposing to Anna.

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The footage then shifts towards a more fantastical adventure. Elsa discovers a magical ice stone, which appears to transport the group into another realm. It is there that the film offers its first glimpse of its mysterious new antagonist.

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The villain is a female figure whose face is not shown, but the footage makes one detail particularly significant: she appears to possess ice-based powers similar to Elsa’s.

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Her name was not revealed during the presentation, and Disney is keeping further information about her role and origins under wraps for now. The character's apparent connection to Elsa's abilities could become one of the film's central conflicts.

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The footage also introduces a lighter storyline for Olaf. The snowman, voiced by Josh Gad, is revealed to have a potential romantic interest named Samantha. Gad performed a new song connected to the character at D23, titled “Ooooh, Samantha”, adding another comic element to the returning ensemble.

Jennifer Lee, who wrote and directed the first two Frozen films, returns for the third instalment alongside co-director Trent Correy. Lee and Correy have previously teased Anna's wedding plans, with Disney scheduled to release Frozen 3 in theatres in November 2027.

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More about the Frozen franchise The franchise began with Frozen in 2013. The film introduced audiences to Elsa, the queen of Arendelle who struggles to control her magical ability to create and manipulate ice, and Anna, her determined younger sister. Kristen Bell voices Anna, while Idina Menzel voices Elsa.

Jonathan Groff provides the voice of Kristoff and Josh Gad voices Olaf. The original film became a global phenomenon and established songs such as “Let It Go” as defining elements of the franchise.

Frozen 2 followed in 2019, taking Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven beyond Arendelle as Elsa sought answers about the origins of her powers. The sequel expanded the mythology of the franchise by introducing the enchanted forest, the elemental spirits and the Northuldra, while exploring Elsa's connection to the natural world.

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Between the two feature films, Disney expanded the franchise through several animated projects. Frozen Fever, a short centred on Anna's birthday, continued the story after the first film, while Olaf's Frozen Adventure followed Olaf and Sven as they attempted to find holiday traditions for Anna and Elsa. Disney later released Once Upon a Snowman, an origin story focusing on Olaf's first moments after Elsa creates him.

The franchise also expanded into the Disney+ series Olaf Presents, in which Olaf retells classic Disney stories in his own comedic style. The wider Frozen universe has since extended into stage productions, theme-park attractions and other Disney projects.

Frozen 3 is scheduled to arrive in cinemas in November 2027, with Disney expected to reveal further details about the new villain, the wider story and the returning cast as production progresses.

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About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.