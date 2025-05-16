Frozen The Musical set for streaming debut on this day following acclaimed West End run

Disney has confirmed that Frozen: The Musical, based on the widely loved animated film, will be available to stream on Disney+ (JioHotstar) from June 20, 2025. With a heartfelt story of love, loss, and self-acceptance, the show is packed with stunning visuals and powerful performances.

Disney’s magical hit returns to screens with stage adaptation Filmed live at London’s iconic Theatre Royal Drury Lane, the production captures the magic of the West End staging, which concluded its final performance on September 8, 2024.

The musical follows sisters Elsa and Anna as they navigate the grief of losing their parents and Elsa’s increasingly powerful and dangerous ice magic.

The stage recording features a stellar cast, including Les Misérables star Samantha Barks as Elsa and Laura Dawkes, a WhatsOnStage Award nominee, as Anna. They are joined by Jammy Kasongo (Kristoff), Craig Gallivan (Olaf), Oliver Ormson (Hans), and Richard Frame (Duke of Weselton). The role of Sven is shared between Mikayla Jade and Ashley Birchall.

From Broadway to the West End and now streaming Following a successful Broadway run and a North American tour, Frozen made its West End debut in 2021. The production, directed by Michael Grandage, features music and lyrics by the award-winning duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, with a book by Jennifer Lee, writer and co-director of the original film.

Frozen: A much-loved franchise The Frozen franchise began with the 2013 animated film that quickly became a global phenomenon, earning over $1.2 billion at the box office and spawning the Oscar-winning anthem Let It Go. Its 2019 sequel continued Elsa (voiced by Idina Menzel) and Anna’s (voiced by Kristen Bell) journey, cementing the series as a Disney classic. With its message of empowerment and sisterhood, Frozen has captivated audiences of all ages and inspired a cultural movement.