Funky Twitter review: ‘Entertaining in parts', X users weigh in on Vishwak Sen's Telugu film

Funky Twitter review: Funky, starring Vishwak Sen and Kayadu Lohar, opened in theatres on Friday, 13 February 2026, marking the actor’s return to the big screen. Directed by Anudeep KV, the Telugu comedy-drama has quickly become a talking point online, with early viewers taking to social media to share their first impressions.

Positioned as a satire rooted in the film industry, Funky blends humour with commentary, punctuated by punchy one-liners and energetic songs composed by Bheems Ceciroleo. The film’s release has triggered lively discussion on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), where reactions so far suggest a split verdict, particularly around the screenplay and comic timing.

For audiences deciding whether to catch the film in theatres, these early responses offer a snapshot of what to expect. Some viewers have found the humour engaging enough to keep the narrative moving, while others appear more reserved in their praise, signalling that word-of-mouth could play a key role in shaping the film’s box office run over the coming days.

Sharing their first-day-first-show reaction, user desireviewer10 wrote,

“#funky first half of the movie is quite entertaining, with several good comedy scenes that keep it watchable throughout. While the comedy timing isn't exceptional, it still delivers decent laughs. The cameo appearances by @vamsi84 and @dilraju add a simple touch. The most hilarious moments come whenever the ‘Chilara Batch’ appears on screen-they truly steal the show with their antics.”

A user wrote, “#Funky a silly over the top comedy where a few gags land well, rest of the movie is all over the place, utter non-sense and I guess most will feel the theme of #VishwakSen #Galeez ga anipisthaadhi..! Try at your own patience #FunkyReview.”

Another user wrote, “Every punch connects well, but due to no proper screenplay or story the punches start to feel flat after a while. Vishwaksen turns out to be the biggest drawback. The humor never feels natural from him. Kayadu is given very little to work with, leaving her character underused. The songs fail to make an impact and the editing only makes things worse. This might have worked better as an OTT watch. In theatres, it may not leave you fully satisfied.”

“A silly, over-the-top comedy. A few jokes land... You laugh. Briefly. And then… silence. The kind where you look around the theatre and wonder, “Was that supposed to be funny?” It’s the typical Anudeep brand of comedy. Loud. Quirky. Built on one-liners that arrive one after another like someone firing crackers during Diwali — some sparkle… most just make noise. Now, don’t get me wrong. There are moments. A couple of lines genuinely hit. The kind that make you nudge the person next to you and say, “Okay, that was good.” But those moments feel accidental. Like finding one fresh samosa in a batch that’s been sitting under the heater for hours. The problem? It feels stitched together. Not like a film,” the third user wrote.