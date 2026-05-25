FWICE bans Ranveer Singh amid Don 3 fallout and dispute with Farhan Akhtar

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has announced a ban on actor Ranveer Singh after a complaint was lodged against him over his reported abrupt withdrawal from a film project, further escalating tensions surrounding the actor’s controversial exit from Don 3.

Ranveer Singh banned by FWICE The development was confirmed by Ashoke Pandit, Chief Advisor of FWICE, who stated that the federation acted after receiving a formal complaint from filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, a member of the association.

Addressing the media, Pandit detailed the sequence of events that led to the federation’s decision.

“We received a complaint filed by Farhan Akhtar, who is a member of our Association, against Ranveer Singh. The complaint alleged that, at the very last moment, just three weeks before our unit was scheduled to depart for a shoot, he withdrew from our film project. As soon as the complaint reached us, we formally registered it...Subsequently, we issued three notices to Ranveer Singh; we sent a notice every ten days, inviting him to engage with us, and also sent three reminders. However, we received absolutely no response.”

Pandit further claimed that the actor responded only after FWICE announced plans to address the issue publicly.

Here is what the official statement from FWICE stated:

"FWICE issues Non- Cooperation Directive against Actor Mr. Ranveer Singh

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has taken serious cognizance of the complaint forwarded to it by the Indian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) concerning actor Mr. Ranveer Singh's alleged last-minute withdrawal from the film project "Don 3".

The complaint was filed by filmmaker Mr. Farhan Akhtar before IFTDA on 11th April 2026, following which the matter was officially referred to FWICE for further course of action and appropriate intervention.

In accordance with the principles of fairness, transparency, and natural justice, FWICE convened meetings to hear the matter from all concerned parties. Mr. Farhan Akhtar, along with the producer of the film.

During the proceedings, Mr. Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani informed FWICE that they have already incurred approximately Rs. 45 crores towards the pre-production of the film. He expressed grave concern that the sudden withdrawal of such a leading actor from the project at an advanced stage could expose the producer to severe financial losses and adversely affect the overall execution of the film.

Mr. Akhtar further stated that, as the director of the project, he had blocked and committed his professional schedule considering the magnitude and scale of the film, especially with a prominent star attached to it. He strongly submitted that such abrupt withdrawal from a committed project is highly unacceptable, contrary to industry ethics, and against long-standing professional norms followed within the film fraternity.

After hearing the complainant's side, FWICE issued multiple communications to Mr. Ranveer Singh requesting him to personally appear before the Federation and present his version of events so that the matter could be examined carefully and a fair, balanced, and just resolution could be arrived at.

FWICE issued multiple communications to Mr. Ranveer Singh, including the First Reminder dated 22nd April 2026, the Second Reminder dated 30th April 2026, and the Third Reminder dated 13th May 2026.

Subsequently, FWICE received a response directly on behalf of Mr. Ranveer Singh in reply to the above communications. In his response, Mr. Ranveer Singh stated that FWICE would not be the appropriate forum for the complainants to raise their grievances and further stated that the issues raised were contractual in nature and would require adjudication before the appropriate legal forum.

FWICE has taken serious note of the said response received from Mr. Ranveer Singh.

Considering the conduct displayed towards the Federation and the stakeholders associated with the project, the office bearers of FWICE have resolved to issue a Non-Cooperation Directive (NCD) against Mr. Ranveer Singh.

FWICE remains open to Meeting with Mr. Ranveer Singh to hear his side of the matter and to take the issue forward towards arriving at an amicable and final resolution in the interest of both parties."

Ranveer Singh responds Ranveer’s official spokesperson recently shared in a statement, “Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect.

While several narratives and speculations have surfaced over time, Ranveer has never considered it necessary to respond publicly or contribute to conjecture. His focus remains firmly on his work and the commitments ahead.

He continues to hold deep respect and goodwill for all those involved and sincerely wishes the franchise continued success. Choosing restraint and grace in moments like these has always been a conscious decision on his part, and he will continue to maintain the same stance.”

A deeper dive into the controversy The controversy is widely being linked to Singh’s reported exit from Don 3, the latest instalment in the popular action franchise backed by Excel Entertainment and directed by Farhan Akhtar. Ranveer Singh had earlier been announced as the new lead of the franchise, succeeding Shah Rukh Khan.

Industry reports had suggested that Singh exited the project following creative disagreements with the filmmakers over the tone and treatment of the character. Reportedly, the actor pushed for a darker, more aggressive interpretation, while the production team preferred to retain the franchise’s established style and sensibility.

The disagreement is also believed to have involved repeated requests for script revisions. According to reports circulating within the industry, Excel Entertainment later sought nearly ₹45 crore in compensation, citing significant investments made during the project’s pre-production phase based on Singh’s initial commitment.

In another report, it was said that Ranveer Singh agreed to return his signing amount of ₹10 crore to Excel Entertainment.