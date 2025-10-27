G D Naidu teaser out: R Madhavan is unrecognisable as Edison of India for GDN; netizens hail biopic

Bollywood actor R Madhavan has taken social media by storm with the first teaser of his upcoming biopic, GDN, in which he plays the role of inventor Gopalaswamy Doraiswamy Naidu, also known as the “Edison of India”.

In an Instagram post, Madhavan shared the teaser, giving fans a glimpse of his powerful transformation.

The clip showed Madhavan in a shadowy workshop, working with welding tools. His face is covered with a mask before he slowly lifts it, revealing Naidu's aged features and signature look, complete with round spectacles.

Along with the teaser, the actor wrote: “The spirit of G.D.NAIDU is now officially unveiled. A story of unmatched vision, towering ambition, and unwavering resolve. We proudly present the First Look Teaser of G.D.N.”

‘Extraordinary, Icon Transformation’: Netizens hail biopic Netizens have hailed the upcoming biopic and the “incredible” transformation of Bollywood actor Madhavan for the movie.

“Omg, you surpass each set standard, each time, Madhavan! Waiting for another extraordinary one,” a fan said. Another added, “Versatile Maddy!”

“Another Icon, Another Transformation - and Another Masterpiece Loading!” hailed a social media user.

A user said, “Risk Taker.. It is becoming difficult to recognise you in every new movie.”

“From The Team Of #Rocketry Is Enough For Me To Watch This One,” added another.

About GDN The movie is directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar and produced by Varghese Moolan Pictures in collaboration with Tricolour Films. The production team comprises Aravind Kamalanathan as cinematographer and creative producer, and Muralidaran as executive producer.

GDN is backed by Varghese Moolan and Vijay Moolan from Varghese Moolan Pictures, as well as R Madhavan and Sarita Madhavan from Tricolour Films.

On the work front R Madhavan is also set to appear with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in 'De De Pyaar De 2'. The movie also stars Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, and Meezaan Jaaved Jaaferi. The story of the film is penned by Luv Ranjan. 'De De Pyaar De 2' is directed by Anshul Sharma and is set to release in theatres on November 14.

The actor was recently seen in 'Aap Jaisa Koi', which also starred Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film starred Madhavan as Shrirenu, a reserved Sanskrit teacher, while Fatima played Madhu, a spirited French instructor.