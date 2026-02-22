Galgotias University row: Ananya Panday trolled over old video promoting controversial institution - ‘Gala ghot diya’

Galgotias University row: Bollywood actor Ananya Panday's old promotional video linked to the controversial institute, Galgotias University, has made its way back on social media. The old video was re-shared on Reddit, sparking a conversation among netizens right after Galgotias University's faux pas at the AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi.

Ananya Panday at Galgotias University The video dates back to last year when Ananya Panday and her co-star Kartik Aaryan promoted their film, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri at Galgotias University. In the video, Panday is seen looking pretty as ever in her casual mood as she shares deets of her promotional event at the institute, inviting fans to join.

She said, “Hi, this is Ananya Panday aur miliye mujhe Galgotias University mein at 21st December at 1:30pm jaha mai meri upcoming film, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri se judi dher saari baatein share karenge. So, catch me and Kartik there and let's have so much fun together. See you.”

Internet reacts to Ananya Panday's old promo Sharing the video, someone wrote on Reddit: “Galgotiyas University x Ananya Pandey x Collab of the year.” “Totally expected collaboration,” the user jokingly added.

Reacting to the promotional clip, many roasted the Bollywood actress.

Among them, a user referred to the AI summit controversy and wrote in the comments, “Tu Neha main robo. Mai robo tu Neha.” “Movie matches the university,” added another.

One said, “Gala ghot diya.” Yet another commented, “Made for each other!”

Someone else also wrote, “She looks like she would promote Galgotiya.”

A different one sarcastically commented, “I knew it, she was the one who built that robot in Galgotiya University, but haters will say it’s fake & it was imported from China.”

Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri was released in theatres on 25 December.

Galgotias University controversy timeline Meanwhile, the Galgotias University continue to be at the centre of an online meme fest ever since their participation at the AI Summit. The Noida-based institute landed in controversy after it presented a robotic dog at the Summit.

They claimed that the robotic dog was their in-house innovation named Orion, developed in-house by their Centre of Excellence. However, eagle-eyed netizens were quick to recognise it as a commercially available Unitree model from China.

The university faced heavy trolling and backlash for its claims.

Amid the online scrutiny, Galgotias University Registrar Nitin Kumar Gaur, changed their stance and said that the RoboDog was never introduced as a university invention, contradicting Professor Neha Singh's statement.

Later, Neha Singh issued a clarification and added that “the controversy happened because things may not have been expressed clearly".

Reportedly, the Ministry of Electronics and IT asked the university to vacate its stall at Bharat Mandapam as criticism continued to grow. The university further issued a clarification and apologised for the “confusion”. In their statement, they blamed their ‘ill-informed’ representative for the controversy.

“We, at Galgotias University, wish to apologise profusely for the confusion created at the recent Al Summit. One of our representatives, manning the pavilion, was ill-informed. She was not aware of the technical origins of the product and in her enthusiasm of being on camera, gave factually incorrect information even though she was not authorised to speak to the press,” the statement reads.