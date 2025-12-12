Game Awards 2025: From Jason Momoa to Roman Reigns, Street Fighter movie cast steals spotlight

The cast of the upcoming Street Fighter movie stole the spotlight at the Game Awards 2025 at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday night (11 December). From Jason Momoa to Roman Reigns, almost everyone, except for 50 Cent, appeared on stage for the presentation of the Best Ongoing Game award.

Street Fighter movie cast shines at Game Awards 2025 After unveiling the first official trailer for the Street Fighter 2026 movie, the lead actors from the film took the stage to present the Best Ongoing Game award.

Advertisement

Cast members who were present at the Peacock Theatre included Andrew Koji (Ryu), Noah Centineo (Ken), Callina Liang (Chun-Li), Roman Reigns (Akuma), David Dastmalchian (M. Bison), Cody Rhodes (Guile), Andrew Schulz (Dan Hibiki), Vidyut Jammwal (Dhalsim), Orville Peck (Vega), Olivier Richters (Zangief), Rayna Vallandingham (Juli), Mel Jarnson (Cammy), and Jason Momoa (Blanka).

“What up, Game Awards? I know our movie comes out a year from now. But there was no way we were showing up without a sneak peek,” said Noah Centineo.

Callina Liang joked, “We just wrapped a few weeks ago. Fortunately, for me, I had the distinct pleasure of kicking half of these guys in the face. Legally, on camera”.

Also Read | Indie success story Clair Obscur Expedition 33 crowned Game of the Year

Jason Momoa opens up on Street Fighter movie Aquaman fame actor Jason Momoa called himself “a lifelong Street Fighter fan”. He also admitted that he was “legitimately obsessed” with the game.

Advertisement

Before announcing No Man's Sky as the winner of the Best Ongoing Game in 2025, the cast praised Street Fighter fans.

Comedian Andrew Schulz, who plays Dan Hibiki, also took a jab at the Mortal Kombat franchise. “We care about money and you. Street Fighter forever!” Schulz said.

Also Read | YouTube enables US creators to earn via PayPal’s PYUSD stablecoin

All about the Street Fighter movie Directed by Kitao Sakurai, the Street Fighter movie hits the big screen next year. Set in 1993, the film follows the story of estranged characters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo), who take part in the upcoming World Warrior Tournament. A hidden conspiracy forces the two to confront the demons of their pasts.

Advertisement

FAQs When will the new Street Fighter movie be out in theatres? The Street Fighter movie is scheduled to release on 16 October 2026.

Who has directed the Street Fighter movie? Kitao Sakurai is the director of the Street Fighter movie.