‘Game of Thrones’ film in development at Warner Bros, to be written by 'Andor' writer

Warner Bros. is developing a feature film set in the world of Game of Thrones, with screenwriter Beau Willimon attached to the project.

Game of Thrones film under development The news was first reported by Page Six, which said that Willimon has already submitted a draft of the script. No director has been confirmed and no casting announcements have been made.

Willimon is known for his work as the showrunner of House of Cards and as a writer on Andor, the critically praised Star Wars series. His involvement suggests the studio is seeking a writer experienced in political drama and character-driven storytelling, qualities that were central to the success of the original television series.

Details of the proposed film’s plot have not been officially confirmed. However, reports indicate that the story may focus on Aegon I Targaryen and his conquest of Westeros, an event that took place centuries before the timeline of the original show.

Aegon I, also known as Aegon the Conqueror, founded the Targaryen dynasty after uniting the Seven Kingdoms. Despite his importance in the fictional history created by George R. R. Martin, the character has not yet appeared on screen.

The Targaryen family has, however, been central to HBO’s recent spin-off projects. House of the Dragon, which explores the Targaryen civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons, has proved a ratings success and is set to return with a new season this summer. Another spin-off, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, has recently completed its first season, further expanding the television universe.

More about Game of Thrones The original Game of Thrones series, based on Martin’s bestselling novels, ran for eight seasons from 2011 to 2019. It became one of HBO’s most successful programmes, winning dozens of Emmy Awards and attracting a global fanbase. The franchise remains one of Warner Bros.’ most valuable properties.

However, the future of the proposed film is not guaranteed. Warner Bros. is currently in the process of being sold to Paramount Skydance. If the merger is approved, new management could reassess projects currently in development.

At the same time, the Game of Thrones brand is widely regarded as one of the studio’s strongest assets. Paramount’s chief executive, David Ellison, has previously signalled an ambition to release 30 films theatrically once the companies combine, suggesting a need for major franchise titles.

If it moves forward, the film would mark the first time the world of Westeros has been brought to the big screen. Until now, the saga has remained exclusively a television phenomenon. For fans, the prospect of seeing dragons and dynastic battles in cinemas would represent a significant expansion of a universe that has already proved its lasting appeal.

