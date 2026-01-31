Gandhi Talks OTT release: When and where to watch Vijay Sethupathi and Arvind Swami’s silent film online

Gandhi Talks OTT release: The latest silent comedy drama, Gandhi Talks, was released in theatres recently. Starring Vijay Sethupathi and Arvind Swami in the lead, the film opened to a positive response from the critics. Amid this, speculations around its OTT release have sparked buzz among movie buffs.

Gandhi Talks OTT release Gandhi Talks is set to make its OTT debut on Zee5 as per a report by OTT Play.

Reportedly, the makers locked the OTT partner ahead of the release. Zee5 has bagged the digital streaming rights of the film. Viewers will be able to stream the film online from the comforts of their home using smart gadgets like smartphones, tablets, laptops, smart TVs, and more.

When will Gandhi Talks release on OTT Gandhi Talks is expected to stream on OTT sometime in February this year. However, the makers are yet to announce the OTT release date officially.

About Gandhi Talks Gandhi Talks is a silent film. With no dialogue, the one-of-a-kind film follows an unemployed man who, is in desperate need of money. He ends up robbing a businessman who is also going through financial and personal losses.

Directed by Kishor Pandurang Belekar, the film stars Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Siddharth Jadhav.

The film relies heavily on music. The music of the film was composed by A R Rahman.

Gandhi Talks premiered at the International Film Festival of India in 2023. Later, it was released in theatres on January 30, 2026.

It is backed by Zee Studios, Kyoorius, Pincmoon Meta Studios and Moviemill.

Why was Gandhi Talks made in silent Talking about why the film was made as a silent movie, the makers previously explained their creative approach. Belekar told news agency ANI, "The film is silent because there is a lot of noise in money, power, and influence. The truth is very quiet and peaceful. In the story, we have created characters who are very honest and walk on the path of truth. That is why the film is silent."

Meera Chopra, who also produced the film, added, "As an actor, I have always been drawn to projects that are different and unique. As a producer, it was important for me to back something that not many people are doing and that earns respect. Making a brand through quality work was my priority."