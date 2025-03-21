‘Bollywood mei ego bohot faila hua hai’: Ganesh Acharya reveals Allu Arjun credited him for Pushpa success

Choreographer turned director Ganesh Acharya in a recent interview opened up about his experience in the Bollywood industry and revealed how it was different from the South cinema. He shared that while nobody in Bollywood gave him due credit, it was Allu Arjun who credited him for the success of Pushpa.

Ganesh choreographed Pushpa 1 and 2 For the unversed, Ganesh choreographed songs for both installments of Pushpa. While he choreographed Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava and Daakko Daakko Meka from Pushpa: The Rise, he was also the one behind the iconic hook steps of Pushpa Pushpa Pushpa, Gango Renuka Thalli, Kissik and Sooseki in Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Talking to Bharti TV, Ganesh Acharya said there is a problem in Bollywood as technicians do not get their due credit. While he considers himself lucky to have worked with A-listers who didn’t throw tantrums, he recalled last-minute choreography changes due to the actors.

Ganesh choreographed: There’s a lot of ego in Bollywood He said, "Bollywood industry mei ego bohot faila hua hai. Ego nahi hona chahiye (There’s a lot of ego in Bollywood. Ego shouldn’t exist).”

Allu Arjun to Ganesh Acharya Ganesh Acharya went on to share a different experience from down south. He said, "Allu Arjun called me and said, masterji aap ke wajah se hua, aap ke wajah se log appreciate kar rahe hai (people appreciate me because of you). No one in Bollywood has ever called to credit me for their success. He even called me to a success party in Hyderabad. I thought it would be a private affair where people eat and drink. But this was a full-blown event where they awarded every crew member for the film's success. I saw something like that for the first time in my life. Why don't we do that here?”

The viral dance numbers were an integral part of Pushpa 1 and 2.

Besides Pushpa installments, the choreographer also worked on songs in Devara: Part 1, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and Game Changer.