Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: From Don to Agneepath, 5 festive films to watch that capture the spirit of the season

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most vibrant and widely celebrated festivals in India, marking the birth of Lord Ganesha — the remover of obstacles and the god of wisdom and new beginnings.

As families come together for prayers, processions, and festive food, it’s also the perfect time to enjoy films that reflect the spirit of the occasion.

My Friend Ganesha (2007) A charming children's film, ‘My Friend Ganesha’ tells the story of Ashu, a lonely young boy who feels neglected by his busy parents. During Ganesh Chaturthi, he rescues a drowning Ganesha idol, which magically comes to life and becomes his secret friend.

Together, they tackle bullies, family problems, and personal fears. The film uses animation to depict Ganesha as a playful, wise companion, making it ideal for children and families. Its message of friendship, faith, and the power of belief is uplifting and heartwarming.

Agneepath (2012) Starring Hrithik Roshan and Sanjay Dutt, ‘Agneepath’ is a gripping action drama that also features one of the most powerful Ganesh Chaturthi sequences in modern Bollywood.

The song ‘Deva Shree Ganesha’ is a cinematic highlight — filled with intensity, devotion, and dramatic visuals as the protagonist prepares for a turning point in his journey. The festival becomes a symbolic moment of strength and transformation. Watching it during Ganesh Chaturthi adds an emotional and energetic layer to the celebrations.

Ganesh (2009 – Telugu) This Telugu-language action-drama stars Ram Pothineni in the role of Ganesh, a young man who fights against injustice and works for the welfare of orphaned children.

While not a religious film, its title and the values it portrays — protection of the weak, courage, and righteousness — reflect the qualities associated with Lord Ganesha. The film’s positive message and emotional storytelling make it a fitting watch for the festive season, especially for fans of regional cinema.

Don (2006) Farhan Akhtar’s stylish remake of the classic Don, starring Shah Rukh Khan, isn’t a religious film, but it includes one of the most vibrant Ganesh Visarjan sequences in Bollywood.

The song ‘Mourya Re’ shows ‘Don’ participating in a grand immersion procession, using the festive chaos as a cover to escape. With powerful drums, traditional chants, and energetic dance, the sequence reflects the spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai. It’s a must-watch moment for fans of the festival’s unique atmosphere.

Bal Ganesh (2007) This animated film brings to life the childhood adventures of Lord Ganesha in a fun and accessible way. Through short stories and songs, ‘Bal Ganesh’ introduces kids to mythological tales, like how Ganesha got his elephant head or why he loves sweets so much.