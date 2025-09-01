Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Union Minister Piyush Goyal offers prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal visited the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in Mumbai on Monday during the 10-day festival honouring Lord Ganesha.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal offered prayers and sought blessings from Lord Ganesha by touching the feet of the idol at the Labaugcha Raja pandal.

On Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accompanied by his son and ICC Chairman Jay Shah, along with other family members, visited the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings.

The Home Minister had 'darshan' of Lord Ganesh at the pandal and offered prayers, joining thousands of devotees who throng the site during the festive season.

Meanwhile, along with the grand public Ganeshotsav celebrations, household festivities in Maharashtra's Pune are also being marked with unique themes and patriotic fervour.

In the Erandwane area of Pune City, a young woman, Aishwarya Jadhav, has designed a special household Ganesh decoration inspired by the Indian Army's recently conducted 'Operation Sindoor', which was executed with remarkable bravery.

The decoration features replicas of Colonel Sophia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, offering a symbolic salute to the armed forces. The tricolour, battle tanks, and rockets in flight also form part of the thematic setup.

The 10-day Ganeshotsav celebrations began on August 27, Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi.

It is a festival that marks the worship of Lord Ganesha as the god of new beginnings and remover of obstacles.