Ganja and liquor found at Telugu singer Mangli’s birthday bash near Hyderabad

Telugu folk singer Mangli is facing legal trouble after her birthday party was raided by police on Tuesday night at Tripura Resorts in Chevella, on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The celebration, attended by nearly 50 people, including family members, industry colleagues, and popular Telugu personalities such as Rachcha Ravi, Divi, Kasarla Shyam, and singer Indravathi, was interrupted when police arrived following a tip-off about suspected drug use.

Acting on credible information, the police conducted a raid at the venue and reportedly found a quantity of illegal narcotics along with a stock of imported liquor. Visuals from the raid, now circulating online, show scenes from inside the resort during the crackdown.

Authorities tested 48 attendees for drug consumption, and reports suggest that at least nine individuals were found to have consumed cannabis (ganja).

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, News 18 reported. Investigators are now working to trace the source of the drugs discovered at the event.

In addition to the drug-related charges, Mangli has been booked for organising the party without prior permission from the police and for serving imported alcohol without a valid excise licence. The general manager of Tripura Resorts has also been booked for allowing the event to take place without the necessary permissions.

So far, Mangli has not issued any official statement regarding the incident.